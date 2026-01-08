USD/JPY Forecast 08/01: Sits In Tug Of War With Yen (Chart)
I also recognize that this is more or less a consolidation than anything else. The market is likely to remain somewhat tight and rangebound for the short term, but eventually, we will have to make a decision, perhaps in the next Bank of Japan meeting, as there are a lot of questions as to whether or not they will actually attempt to tighten monetary policy.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWith the massive amount of debt in Japan, it's difficult to imagine that being a long-term play, but in the short term, it does cause some noise here. Anything above the 158 yen level really has this market taking off. I suspect running to the 160 yen level.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment