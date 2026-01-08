Lenovo At CES 2026: Smarter AI For More Intuitive And Connected PC Experiences

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – January, 2026-Today at CES® 2026, Lenovo announced its latest consumer-focused innovations, expanding its Windows 11-based YogaTM and IdeaPadTM portfolios with new AI laptops, AI desktops, peripherals, Lenovo Aura Edition feature updates, and targeted AI-powered innovations. These new product announcements integrate smarter technology ever more seamlessly into users' creative workflows. Lenovo also announced a portfolio of new Yoga ecosystem accessories designed to further augment the audio, visual, tactile, and portability aspects of the Yoga user experience.







Key announcements include:

New Yoga creator ecosystem products, including the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (16”, 11), the Yoga Pro 27UD-10 monitor, and Lenovo Headphones YOGA PC Edition, designed to work better together across creative and immersive workflows.

Enhanced Lenovo Aura Edition experiences with smarter device behavior through updated Smart Modes, Smart Share enhancements, and Smart Care support tools.

The lightest 14-inch Yoga ever, the Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition, alongside expanded Yoga Slim Copilot+ PC models with Snapdragon and AMD options for long-running, ultra-mobile creation.

New Yoga AI desktops, with the Yoga AIO i Aura Edition delivering immersive OLED visuals and ambient lighting, and the compact Yoga Mini i offering powerful interaction in a palm-size form.

Updated IdeaPad laptops for everyday creators, including the IdeaPad Pro 5i and new IdeaPad 5a/5x 2-in-1 models with flexible pen-enabled input.

A more connected ecosystem through Lenovo Smart Connect, now with iOS support, enhanced continuity features, and gesture controls. New accessories and charging solutions, including the Lenovo 900 Wireless Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboard & Mouse, a 100W USB-C GaN charger, and the Lenovo Combo 2-in-1 Power Bank. Together, these additions bring Lenovo's Smarter AI for All vision to life through more intuitive, personal, and connected consumer computing experiences. Lenovo is also previewing Lenovo Qira, a new personal AI super agent called a Personal Ambient Intelligence System that brings greater continuity and context across a user's devices. Launching on select Lenovo and Motorola products in 2026, Lenovo Qira is designed to make everyday interactions feel more natural by helping users pick up where they left off, stay organized, and move fluidly between PC, tablet, and phone. Through integrations with partners such as Expedia Group, Lenovo Qira can surface relevant information and seamlessly transition users to services like Expedia or Vrbo when they are ready to take action. Built on a hybrid AI foundation with user control at the center, Lenovo Qira reflects a vision for more intuitive and personal technology experiences. “Consumers today expect their technology to adapt to them, not the other way around. At Lenovo, we design devices and experiences that help people create, connect, and express themselves more naturally across every part of their day,” said Ouyang Jun, Senior Vice President, Consumer Segment, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group.“With AI now touching everything from creative tools to cross-device continuity, our newest Yoga and IdeaPad products show how smarter, more personal AI can quietly work in the background to simplify tasks, enhance creativity, and make computing feel more fluid and intuitive. This is the next phase of consumer innovation, AI that feels meaningful, helpful, and truly built around the user.” Lenovo Aura Edition: Intuitive and Smarter AI PC Experiences: As Lenovo Aura Edition imagined with Intel devices, the new Yoga Aura Edition systems feature Lenovo's updated Smart Experiences.

Smart Modes, once set up by the user, can automatically detect one of six scenarios (Working, Creating, Meeting, Gaming, Entertainment, Learning) to personalize the PC experience and help users stay focused, protected, and productive with minimal effort. Smart Share simplifies collaboration with Tap-to-Launch, which now includes video sharing as well as instant photo sharing of all available full-res Live/Motion photos and videos between supported devices, along with planned support for Tap-to-Pair2, which will enable faster, more seamless Bluetooth® accessory connections in a future update. Lenovo Aura Edition Smart Experiences also include Smart Care, which offers real-time support and troubleshooting from real-life Lenovo technicians via one-click access from both the Smart Care PC and phone apps, with a Lenovo Premium Care / Premium Care Plus warranty. Across the Yoga Portfolio: A More Intuitive and Connected PC Experience

The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (16”, 11): The Ultimate Power to Create The new Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (16”, 11) is designed from the ground up for creatives who want to bring their boldest ideas to life, with up to Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Series 3 processors, up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5070 Laptop GPU, and a stunning 3.2K PureSight Pro Tandem OLED display. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTXTM 50 Series Laptop GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. The completely redesigned chassis introduces a new two-tone Thunder Grey finish, a reengineered thermal system to maximize cooling efficiency, and a centered 1.5 mm key-travel Yoga black keyboard, creating additional space for enhanced front-firing speakers and more comfortable typing. The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition is a Copilot+ PC equipped to support next-generation AI-enhanced creative workflows from photo and video editing to generative tools and AAA gaming. Lenovo Power Engine uses AI to detect user activity and dynamically optimize performance through three modes: Extreme Power Boost, Adaptive Performance, and Extreme Low Power, helping users balance speed, efficiency, and battery life.

A major new addition is the Force Pad, which doubles as both a touchpad and a drawing surface. Paired with the included Yoga Pen Gen 2 powered by Wacom® technology, it supports precise sketching, annotating, and manipulating designs directly on the pad, automatically disabling touchpad input when the pen is in use to prevent unintentional gestures. The PureSight Pro Tandem OLED display supports 100% Adobe RGB, P3, and sRGB color spaces and reaches up to 1600 nits peak brightness, delivering true-to-life VESA HDR True Black 1000 contrast and color reproduction across creative apps and immersive content. A six-speaker Dolby Atmos® system provides rich, detailed audio whether users are editing video, mixing audio, or enjoying their favorite entertainment. Full-speed USB-A (10 Gbps) and ThunderboltTM 4 ports help minimize bottlenecks, enabling faster transfers and streamlined creative workflows. The Yoga Pro 27UD-10 Monitor: Better Together with the Yoga Pro 9i

When creators move from mobile work to a desk setup, the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition pairs naturally with the new Yoga Pro 27UD-10 Monitor, designed as its ideal companion for color-accurate, multi-screen creative workflows. The Yoga Pro 27UD-10 Monitor delivers greater color consistency with a PureSight Pro OLED display that can be calibrated directly to the Yoga Pro 9i through Lenovo's Color Sync Mode. This feature ensures that both screens share a common color space for uniform color representation across creative workflows, and it activates automatically when the monitor is connected to the Yoga Pro 9i. Users can disable Color Sync Mode at any time in the monitor settings. The monitor also includes a detachable, adjustable 4K camera that supports professional-level recording and can be angled downward to capture the workspace in front of the screen, making it ideal for demos, tutorials, or hands-on creative work. A six-speaker system with bass boost provides immersive sound on its own and can synchronize with the Yoga Pro 9i's six-speaker array to expand the soundstage and create a fuller audio experience.

The Yoga Pro 27UD-10 Monitor is the first Windows PC monitor with Dolby Atmos® and Dolby Vision® and is also the world's first monitor awarded TÜV Rheinland's '5 Star Perceptual Color Volume' certification. A USB4 Type-C one-cable setup supports 40 Gbps data transfer and 140 W power delivery to reduce desk clutter, while DisplayPort in/out allows daisy-chaining multiple screens. A built-in hub with 3x USB-C® and 2x USB-A ports enables versatile peripheral connectivity for a clean, streamlined home studio setup. ANC and Audio Fidelity for the Yoga User-Lenovo Headphones YOGA PC Edition

To complete the creator setup, the Lenovo Headphones YOGA PC Edition offer an audio experience designed to complement both the Yoga Pro 9i and the Yoga Pro 27 monitor. Whether it's music production or media consumption, audio fidelity or privacy, the new Lenovo Headphones YOGA PC Edition are an over-the-ear headphone solution best suited for use with the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (16”, 11) or any other device in the new generation Yoga ecosystem. Traditional wired ANC headphones can introduce distortion when noise cancellation is active. The Lenovo Headphones YOGA PC Edition avoid this by working in harmony with the Yoga PC's high-quality audio output, enabling only the essential noise-cancelling circuitry and disabling additional sound processing when used in wired mode. The result is clearer, more natural ANC performance without compromising audio fidelity. The headphones support Bluetooth® 5.3 for easy connectivity when casually consuming media, and when high-fidelity audio playback is required. Active noise cancellation technology helps isolate the audio from background noise, and Sound by Bose technology delivers expertly tuned audio for both calls and music. More Yoga Options for Creators and Everyday Flexibility

Lenovo is also expanding the Yoga lineup with additional options for creators and multi-mode users. The Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition (15”, 11) offers a powerful alternative to the flagship Yoga Pro 9i, with up to Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Series 3 processors, up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5070 Laptop GPU at 105 W TDP, and an optional Force Pad with Yoga Pen Gen 2 support. Its 2.5K PureSight Pro display with 1100 nits peak brightness and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification provides exceptional clarity, while dual ThunderboltTM 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, USB-A Gen 2, and an SD card reader support studio-ready connectivity.

For users who want convertible flexibility, the Yoga 7a 2-in-1 is available in both 14- and 16-inch sizes with a 360° hinge and new Canvas mode for more natural sketching and note-taking using the included Yoga Pen Gen 2 powered by Wacom® technology. These 2-in-1 laptops are powered by AMD RyzenTM AI 400 Series processors. Rounding out the portfolio, the Yoga Tote Sleeve provides a convenient carrying solution for Yoga 2-in-1 devices that also converts into a stand for ergonomic laptop or tablet use on the go. The sleeve is designed to hold the laptop, charger, Yoga Pen Gen 2, earbuds and other daily necessities. Yoga Slim Series: Ultra-Thin Performance for Creative Freedom Power that Defies Gravity-The Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition (14”, 11)

Weighing in at less than 2.2 lbs (975g), the Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition (14”, 11) is a Copilot+ PC punches far above its weight class with up to Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processors featuring built-in Intel Arc GPU with up to 12 Xe graphics for extreme visual fidelity and enough power to run the newest AI-powered creative workloads. The device also blazing-fast 9600MHz RAM4 that accelerates rendering and multitasking. Its sub-kilogram weight comes from a precisely engineered magnesium alloy chassis, along with optimizations to the display, thermals, and Force Pad to reduce mass without compromising strength.

The 2.8K PureSight Pro POLED display shines bright and vibrant, with 1100 nits of HDR peak brightness and VESA® DisplayHDRTM True Black 1000 certification for deep, lifelike contrast that brings images and videos to life. A refined Yoga coating now extends across the entire chassis, offering a comfortable matte texture that resists oils and fingerprints during long creative sessions. Yoga Slim 7x (14”, 11): Snapdragon-Powered Ultra-Mobility

Creatives on the move need a laptop that is powerful, portable, and efficient for long days away from a plug, and the Yoga Slim 7x (14”, 11) is designed to meet exactly these needs. Powered by Snapdragon® X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 Plus platforms, this 1.17kg, 13.9mm Windows 11 slim laptop delivers maximum productivity and speed in a portable package both plugged in and unplugged, able to handle multitasking, AI modeling, and other high-intensity tasks with ease, while delivering up to 29 hours of battery life on a single charge5. The Yoga Slim 7x (14”, 11) features up to a 2.8K PureSight Pro OLED display with 1100 nits peak brightness (HDR) for deeper blacks and brighter whites when working in the shade or in the sun. The 9MP MIPI IR webcam delivers sharp images, vibrant color, and low noise for exquisite-looking video calls or livestreaming. Yoga Slim 7a (14”, 11): Thin-and-Light Versatility with AMD Power

Also available in the Yoga Slim series is the AMD-powered Yoga Slim 7a (14”, 11). Like the Yoga Slim 7x (14”, 11), both feature a slim and light design that is easy to carry. The AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors that power the Yoga Slim 7a (14”, 11) delivers sustained performance while helping power efficiency. Its optional 2.8K PureSight Pro OLED display mirrors the color accuracy and contrast found across the Yoga Slim lineup, making it well suited for photo retouching, video color grading, or everyday creative use Yoga Desktops: Immersive Creativity and Compact Versatility Designed to complement the broader Yoga device ecosystem, Lenovo's new Yoga desktops offer two distinct approaches to creative computing: the elegant, immersive Yoga AIO i Aura Edition and the ultra-compact Yoga Mini i. Each brings unique strengths to the studio or home workspace while sharing the same focus on premium design, intelligent features, and seamless interaction. Yoga AIO i Aura Edition (32”, 11): Elegance, Elevated

The Yoga AIO i Aura Edition (32”, 11) Copilot+ PC combines superior performance, a stunning 4K OLED 165Hz6 display, and immersive Adaptive Lighting in an elegant floating design that is right at home in any creative's studio. Featuring up to Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 processors, this all-in-one PC delivers fast performance with Copilot+ experiences and AI-enhanced application support that makes heavy-load creative tasks a pleasure to carry out on its vibrant 4K OLED display. The integrated Adaptive Lighting doesn't just sync with on-screen video content for an immersive ambient effect-it also notifies the user of messages and other notifications to alert the user without interrupting their creative flow state. Lighting color and notification type are user-customizable. Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos support further envelop the user in an immersive user experience that allows them to remain inspired.

True to its elegant, minimalist design, the Yoga AIO i Aura Edition (32”, 11) features a hidden USB dongle for its wireless keyboard and mouse, an electronic shutter for its 16MP Face ID camera, and Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.1 ports for a wide range of peripheral connectivity. Power in the Palm: Lenovo Yoga Mini i (1L, 11)

The Lenovo Yoga Mini i (1L, 11) offers professional-grade performance in a cylindrical 0.65L, 600g aluminum chassis that makes it easy to carry from studio to home office. The Yoga Mini i (1L, 11) features an integrated speaker and mic for seamless multimodal interactions, complete with an accelerometer with touch sensor for intuitive interactions like Smart Connect to quickly and easily share images and video and transfer files across devices, as well as added security for device access with its built-in fingerprint reader. The Yoga Mini i (1L, 11) is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 processors that churn through complex workflows and handles multitasking with AI-assisted ease, like real-time speech transcription and summarization of meeting minutes.

The device's computational productivity features are complemented by its human-centered design. The Yoga Mini i (1L, 11) can sense user presence via Wi-Fi sensing, which identifies changes in existing Wi-Fi signals caused by objects or people moving, to wake up automatically, signaling to the user it is ready to go with its ambient Adaptive Lighting. It likewise informs the user of new emails and other important information with a pulse of light, making interactions feel more natural. The Yoga Mini i (1L, 11) features a host of ports, including dual ThunderboltTM 4.0 and dual USB-C Gen 2 full-function ports, USB-A and HDMI for seamless connectivity across a host of peripherals. The device can support up to four high-resolution displays and handles high-speed data transfer with ease. IdeaPad Series: Powerful and Flexible Options for Everyday Creators The Smarter Choice for Power: IdeaPad Pro 5i (16”, 11)

The IdeaPad Pro 5i (16”, 11) is built for learners, creators, and everyday users who want fast, reliable performance for demanding tasks such as editing, multitasking, and media creation. Powered by up to Intel® CoreTM Ultra X9 Series 3 processors and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU, this Copilot+ PC brings next-generation AI support to creative and day-to-day workloads. Its 2.8K OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color delivers vibrant and accurate visuals, while the up to 99 Wh battery and Rapid Charge ensure extended use throughout the day. An additional SSD slot provides room for future storage expansion, making the Pro 5i a flexible choice for growing creative needs.

The Smarter Choice for Versatility: IdeaPad 5a & 5x 2-in-1 Series

Lenovo's new IdeaPad 2-in-1 models offer convertible flexibility for users who switch between typing, sketching, watching content, or taking notes. Powered by AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors, the IdeaPad 5a 2-in-1 (15”, 11) supports natural writing and drawing through Lenovo Pen Gen 2 and features up to a WUXGA OLED display and Dolby Audio® speakers for an immersive visual and audio experience. Alongside it is the IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 (14”, 11) powered by the latest Snapdragon X2 Plus platforms for consistent performance on battery or AC power. The included Lenovo Linear Pen 2 (AES 3.0) offers tilt and pressure sensitivity for natural handwriting or sketching, and dual-slot RAM and SSD design provides room to expand as user needs grow. Slim, Light, and Ready to Go: IdeaPad Slim 5x (13”, 11 & 15”, 11)

Available in 13- and 15-inch sizes, the IdeaPad Slim 5x brings an all-metal, thin-and-light design with all-day battery life of up to 21 hours6, powered by efficient Snapdragon X2 Plus processors that support next-generation AI features. The 13-inch model starts at just 2.65 lbs (1.2 kg) and 14 mm thin, while the 15-inch configuration is available with an up to 2.5K OLED display for richer colors and sharp visuals. Rapid Charge Boost delivers 2 hours of use in just 15 minutes7, making it ideal for users who are always on the move. Connected Accessories and Cross-Device Experiences Lenovo is also enhancing the way users connect, create, and move across devices with new accessories and updated Smart Connect capabilities. The latest Smart Connect release takes a major step toward seamless multi-device integration, now offering support for iOS in addition to Android, Windows, and Lenovo's broader ecosystem. Smart Connect unifies PCs, tablets, phones, displays, TVs, and accessories under one experience with enhanced cloud connectivity and multiple connection modes, including cellular data, Wi-Fi, and cable. With new gesture controls, users can open phone apps on a PC, extend a PC display to a tablet, summarize a PC document while using a phone, or instantly transfer images using“Turn to Share” and“Tap to Launch.”

To complement cross-device experiences, Lenovo is introducing the new Lenovo 900 Wireless Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboard & Mouse, which feature a stylish translucent design available in Thunder Grey and Cloud Grey. The keyboard also features Lenovo's customized 4-point mechanical switch for smooth, stable typing, and multi-device pairing via a unified 2.4G dongle or dual Bluetooth Lenovo is also introducing new charging and power options, including the Lenovo Multi-port USB-C 100W GaN Charger, which can power a laptop, smartphone, and an additional device simultaneously, and the Lenovo Combo 2-in-1 Power Bank, which combines a 140W charger with a 10,200 mAh power bank in one portable unit, complete with an at-a-glance information display. Together, these accessories and experiences bring greater flexibility, convenience, and connectivity to every part of the user's day. Light to Carry, Heavy on Smarts-Chromebook Plus i (15”, 10)