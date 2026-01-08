Onsetto / Key word(s): Financial

Onsetto, Inc. Raises $2.2 Million Series Seed Round Led by EJF Ventures to Accelerate Product Development and Go-to-Market Expansion

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - January 8, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Onsetto, a fintech platform purpose-built to help financial institutions capture the core operating account and establish primacy with business customers, today announced it has raised $2.2 million in funding. The round was led by EJF Ventures, with participation from Idea Fund of La Crosse, The Perch Fund, and Minneapolis-based angel investors Daren Cotter and Bobby Astrup. The funding follows a strong quarter of commercial momentum for Onsetto, during which the company signed a double-digit number of financial institutions under contract, underscoring growing demand from banks and credit unions seeking a technology enabled solution for account switching. The new funding will support continued investment in product development, including Onsetto's AI-driven capabilities for switching, activation, and treasury identification, along with expanded sales and marketing efforts to meet rising demand from financial institutions. Onsetto's platform automates the historically manual and fragmented process of business account switching, enabling banks and credit unions to identify core operating account components, move payroll and payments faster, and drive earlier deposit funding and treasury engagement. “Financial institutions are under increasing pressure to win the primary banking relationship earlier in the customer lifecycle, but outdated switching processes continue to slow momentum and negatively impact the customer experience,” said Cale Johnston, Founder and CEO of Onsetto.“This funding allows us to deepen our product capabilities while scaling our go-to-market efforts so more institutions can turn newly opened business accounts into fully funded, primary operating relationships.” EJF Venture's investment reflects growing interest in solutions that support deposit growth and operational efficiency in business banking. “Onsetto is solving a meaningful problem for financial institutions by modernizing how business accounts are activated and funded,” said Jonathan Bresler, Managing Partner at EJF Ventures.“We're excited to support the team as they continue to build a platform that strengthens core operating relationships and delivers measurable impact for banks and credit unions.” As business deposits increasingly drive balance sheet growth, Onsetto is positioned to help financial institutions improve onboarding outcomes, shorten time-to-funding, and uncover treasury opportunities earlier in the lifecycle. About Onsetto Onsetto is a white-label, AI-enabled business banking platform that helps financial institutions activate and establish primary operating relationships. By identifying core operating account components and intelligently guiding businesses through payroll, AR/AP, and operating flow transitions, Onsetto enables banks and credit unions to accelerate funding, establish primacy, and expand treasury engagement. To learn more, visit

About EJF Capital LP EJF Capital LP is a global alternative asset management firm focused on regulatory event-driven investing within the financial sector. Founded in 2005 by Manny Friedman and Neal Wilson and headquartered just outside Washington, D.C., EJF Capital manages approximately $5.6 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, including $3.0 billion in CDO assets through affiliates. EJF Ventures is the early-stage fintech platform of EJF Capital, investing in companies building bank technology, wealth technology, and other mission-critical financial services software. Contact:

