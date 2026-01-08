Jordan, Lao Sign Agreement To Establish Diplomatic Relations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Jan. 8 (Petra)-- The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Lao People's Democratic Republic on Thursday signed a joint statement to establish diplomatic relations, aiming to strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.The move seeks to institutionalize bilateral cooperation across a range of fields, particularly political, economic, social, cultural, and scientific sectors, in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both friendly nations.The joint statement was signed on behalf of the two governments by Jordan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Walid Khalid Obeidat, and Laos' Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Thongphane Savanphit, at the headquarters of Jordan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.