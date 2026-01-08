403
Lockheed Martin And Department Of War Advance Landmark Acquisition Transformation To Accelerate PAC-3® MSE Production
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Agreement supports new Department of War Acquisition Transformation Strategy
-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="WhatsApp Image 2026-01-08 at 3.09.19 PM" src="#" alt="WhatsApp Image 2026-01-08 at 3.09.19 PM" width="620" data-bit="iit" /> Dallas, Jan, 2026– Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) signed a landmark framework agreement with the U.S. Department of War to rapidly accelerate the production and delivery of PAC-3® Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors. This transformative partnership, designed to deliver sustained production at scale, will increase annual capacity from approximately 600 to 2,000 in a seven-year agreement, supporting U.S. forces, allies and partner nations. THE BIG PICTURE
Acquisition Transformation: This agreement is a direct outcome of the Department of War's Acquisition Transformation Strategy, one of the most significant reforms to U.S. warfighting acquisition in decades. The framework introduces a new model that provides long-term demand certainty, enabling industry investment, increasing production rates and driving operational efficiencies. It incorporates a collaborative financing approach designed to preserve initial cash neutrality, allowing industry to invest confidently to meet required production levels. The agreement reflects years of collaboration to modernize acquisition and deliver critical capability at the speed and scale required by today's security environment.
Timeline: The seven-year agreement increases capacity for PAC-3 MSE to approximately 2,000. Lockheed Martin is well-positioned to fulfill this agreement, having recently increased PAC-3 MSE production by more than 60% over the past two years. In 2025, Lockheed Martin delivered 620 PAC-3 MSEs, exceeding the previous year by more than 20%.
Investing for the future: Lockheed Martin will support necessary investments to drive the production increase, and both the Department of War and Lockheed Martin will participate in the cost savings opportunity enabled by long-term demand certainty for PAC-3 MSE interceptors.
