Shanghai Academy Of Spaceflight Technology (SAST) Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Financial Strength, Patent Portfolios, R&D Depth, Manufacturing Scale, Reusability, And Deployment Reliability
Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST) Competitive Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive launch vehicle vendor analysis for Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST).
Features
- Key Performance Indicator Analysis
- Company Financial Health Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Company Research & Development Capabilities Launch Vehicle Reusability Capabilities Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities
Tables
Table 1: Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology KPI Score Chart
Table 2: Company Financial Health Score Chart
Table 3: Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Score Chart
Table 4: Company Research & Development Capabilities Score Chart
Table 5: Launch Vehicle Reusability Capability Score Chart
Table 6: Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities Score Chart
Table 7: SAST CZ-12 vs. SpaceX Falcon 9 Blk 5 Size and Performance Comparison
Table 8: SAST Active Long March Launch Vehicle Portfolio Specifications
Table 9: SAST Long March Launch Vehicle Portfolio Success Rate (September 4, 2025)
Table 10: Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology KPI Scores
Exhibits
Exhibit 1: Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology KPI Radar Chart
Exhibit 2: SAST Ownership Structure
Exhibit 3: Comparison of SAST CZ-12 (left) vs. SpaceX Falcon 9 Blk 5 (right)
Exhibit 4: Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology KPI Radar Chart
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment