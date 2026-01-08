Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shanghai Academy Of Spaceflight Technology (SAST) Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Financial Strength, Patent Portfolios, R&D Depth, Manufacturing Scale, Reusability, And Deployment Reliability


2026-01-08 10:46:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST) market opportunities include enhancing launch reliability, advancing R&D, improving reusability, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and optimizing the Long March/CZ vehicle portfolio.

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST) Competitive Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive launch vehicle vendor analysis for Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST).

Features

  • Key Performance Indicator Analysis
    • Company Financial Health
    • Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability
    • Company Research & Development Capabilities
    • Launch Vehicle Reusability Capabilities
    • Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities
  • Launch Vehicle Portfolio Analysis of Long March (LM) / Chang Zheng (CZ) families

Tables
Table 1: Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology KPI Score Chart
Table 2: Company Financial Health Score Chart
Table 3: Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Score Chart
Table 4: Company Research & Development Capabilities Score Chart
Table 5: Launch Vehicle Reusability Capability Score Chart
Table 6: Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities Score Chart
Table 7: SAST CZ-12 vs. SpaceX Falcon 9 Blk 5 Size and Performance Comparison
Table 8: SAST Active Long March Launch Vehicle Portfolio Specifications
Table 9: SAST Long March Launch Vehicle Portfolio Success Rate (September 4, 2025)
Table 10: Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology KPI Scores

Exhibits
Exhibit 1: Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology KPI Radar Chart
Exhibit 2: SAST Ownership Structure
Exhibit 3: Comparison of SAST CZ-12 (left) vs. SpaceX Falcon 9 Blk 5 (right)
Exhibit 4: Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology KPI Radar Chart

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN08012026004107003653ID1110573841



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search