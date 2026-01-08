Institute Of Medicine Of Chicago Hosts 10Th State Of Health Of Chicago On Jan. 21, 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC) is hosting its biennial convening,“State of Health of Chicago,” on Jan. 21, 2026, with an interactive panel of eight impact leaders at Maggiano's Little Italy. Open to all-more details and to register here.

The State of Health of Chicago will take a critical eye on the healthcare and public health ecosystem, including access to care, behavioral health, maternal and child health, homelessness, cancer rates, vaccines, fluoride and oral health, building trust, and social determinants of health, as well as addressing social challenges and improving resources for better health outcomes. Through decisive collaborative discussions and rigorous evidence-based strategies, the Institute is committed to tackling disparities and transforming healthcare in our communities.

MISSION and PROGRAMMATIC FOCUS

Advancing health equity by reducing healthcare disparities.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago is a dynamic, forward-looking association that unites industry leaders, community advocacy groups, and experts throughout Chicagoland and the State of Illinois. The convening is a pivotal event, as it will drive meaningful change and bring together those who play a role in transforming the public and healthcare fields.

Speakers addressing key issues in an interactive panel discussion led by moderator Ryan Voyles, owner and editor, Health News Illinois.

-Dr. Arti Barnes, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Illinois Dept. of Public Health

-Dr. Kimberley Darey, MD, CEO & President, Edward - Elmhurst Hospital, Endeavor Health System

-Mr. Ollie Idowu, JD, MPH, President + CEO, Illinois Primary Health Care Association

-Dr. Simbo Ige, MD, MPH, Commissioner of the City of Chicago - Public Health

-Dr. Ian Jasenof, MD, FACOG, MHA, CPE, Chief Medical Officer, Mile Square Center, University of Illinois Health Center

-Dr. Doriane Miller, MD, Director, Center for Community Health & Vitality, University of Chicago Medical Center

-Ms. Sana Syal, MPH, Senior Director of Programs & Strategic Impact Leader, Greater Chicago Food Depository

-Dr. Lauren Smith, Chief Medical Officer, Cook County Health

We are thankful for our sponsors: Illinois Association for Behavioral Health, Golden Square, The Portes Foundation, and Merck & Company.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. To learn more about the Institute's initiatives and how to get involved, visit .