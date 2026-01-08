Zaporizhstal Steel Plant Halts Operations Due To Blackout After Massive Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The company reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"On January 7, as a result of a massive enemy drone attack on Ukraine's energy sector, a blackout occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region. Zaporizhstal, like other electricity consumers in the region, lost external power supply. As a result, the plant was forced to suspend all production processes," the statement reads.

It is noted that the company's team responded promptly and in a coordinated manner to the emergency situation and implemented anti-crisis measures to safely shut down equipment.

"Clear and well-coordinated actions by personnel, as well as coordination with regional energy services in accordance with established safety protocols, made it possible to avoid man-made accidents caused by the sudden power outage. Currently, the plant's workforce is working to stabilize the internal power grid. Under conditions of limited power supply, scheduled maintenance is being carried out on key units in order to prepare for a phased and safe restart of the production process, which will be possible only after external power supply is restored," the company added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, due to massive Russian strikes on the energy sector, PJSC Zaporizhstal was completely de-energized on December 23, 2025. At that time, this caused an emergency shutdown of production, but a man-made catastrophe was avoided.

Photo: Zaporizhstal