403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraqi FM Stresses Joint Efforts To Preserve Stability In Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Thursday stressed the importance of joint action to halt attacks and support security and stability in Syria, warning that the continuation of the current events would have direct repercussions on Iraq's internal situation.
In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Hussein made the remarks during a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, during which they discussed developments in Syria, Yemen, Iran and Venezuela.
According to the statement, the two ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria, particularly the ongoing events in the city of Aleppo, and underscored the need to halt the fighting and continue negotiations between the Syrian government and the leadership of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The two sides also discussed developments in Yemen, with Minister Hussein stressing the importance of de-escalation in a manner that serves the interests of the brotherly Yemeni people.
The talks also touched on broader regional tensions and threats, as well as the situation in Iran and its potential repercussions on Iraq and the region.
Meanwhile, Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions and violence currently unfolding in the Syrian city of Aleppo.
In a statement, President Rashid called on all parties to exercise restraint, return to dialogue and address disputes through peaceful means, urging an end to the clashes, which he said do not serve the interests of any side.
He also reaffirmed Iraq's full support for peaceful solutions that promote coexistence and acceptance of others, stressing that all components of the Syrian people complement one another and that peace and dialogue must remain the sole option to resolve the crisis, warning that continued escalation would only result in further civilian casualties, including women and children.
Several neighborhoods in Aleppo have witnessed armed clashes between Syrian government forces and the SDF, resulting in deaths, injuries and the displacement of civilians. (end)
ahh
In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Hussein made the remarks during a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, during which they discussed developments in Syria, Yemen, Iran and Venezuela.
According to the statement, the two ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria, particularly the ongoing events in the city of Aleppo, and underscored the need to halt the fighting and continue negotiations between the Syrian government and the leadership of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The two sides also discussed developments in Yemen, with Minister Hussein stressing the importance of de-escalation in a manner that serves the interests of the brotherly Yemeni people.
The talks also touched on broader regional tensions and threats, as well as the situation in Iran and its potential repercussions on Iraq and the region.
Meanwhile, Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions and violence currently unfolding in the Syrian city of Aleppo.
In a statement, President Rashid called on all parties to exercise restraint, return to dialogue and address disputes through peaceful means, urging an end to the clashes, which he said do not serve the interests of any side.
He also reaffirmed Iraq's full support for peaceful solutions that promote coexistence and acceptance of others, stressing that all components of the Syrian people complement one another and that peace and dialogue must remain the sole option to resolve the crisis, warning that continued escalation would only result in further civilian casualties, including women and children.
Several neighborhoods in Aleppo have witnessed armed clashes between Syrian government forces and the SDF, resulting in deaths, injuries and the displacement of civilians. (end)
ahh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment