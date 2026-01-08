11:11 Systems Successfully Completes Acquisition Of Ntirety

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition marks the sixth purchase of an authorised VMware partner for 11:11 Systems, now one of the largest private VMware Cloud Service Provider partners

LONDON – January 8 , 202 6 11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a leading managed infrastructure provider, today announced the acquisition of Ntirety, a managed and professional IT services firm.

Recent changes made by Broadcom to the VMware Cloud Service Provider (“VCSP”) ecosystem have optimised the number of authorised VMware partners. This has led former VCSPs to choose the best approach for them to assure their customers have ongoing access to VMware cloud infrastructure. Options include creating new partnerships, migrating or joining forces with a VCSP.

“11:11 has been actively working with many former VCSPs to guarantee secure, compliant, high-performing cloud services and determine the best path forward for both their customers and their business,” said Brett Diamond, CEO, 11:11.“Ntirety has a strong global VMware business with incredible in-house expertise and amazing customers, and we are thrilled to welcome them to 11:11's award-winning, resilient cloud platform.”

Over the past three years, 11:11 Systems has acquired five major VMware-based businesses - iland Cloud, Green Cloud Defense, Unitas Global, Sungard Availability Services and Faction - establishing an unmatched foundation of operational expertise and commercial insight.

“Our strategy in optimising the VCSP programme is to focus our investments on a group of core partners with tremendous competencies like 11:11 Systems,” said Ricky Cooper, general manager of Global Cloud Service Providers and OEMs, Broadcom.“Their global footprint, VMware expertise, more than 6,000 customers and proven cloud, connectivity and security solutions position them to fully embrace our roadmap and innovation agenda and provide our joint customers with world-class service and support.”

Through its global cloud platform and partner-first approach, 11:11 Systems continues to deliver innovative cloud, connectivity, backup, cyber and disaster recovery and security solutions that empower global customers and providers to operate efficiently and scale profitably.

“We chose 11:11 to take Ntirety's business to the next level because of their deep experience in VMware-based environments, as well as their focus on security,” said Jim Parks, CEO, Ntirety.“11:11 is the right choice to support our customers' IT plans from cloud to containers to private AI and beyond.”

Cooley LLP acted as legal advisor to 11:11 Systems in the transaction. Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to Ntirety, while Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal advisor. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About 11:11 Systems

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernise, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, leveraging 11:11's resilient cloud platform. Learn more at 11:11 Systems.

