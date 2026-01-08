Tango Therapeutics Announces CEO Transition: Barbara Weber To Retire, Malte Peters Appointed Successor



Founding CEO Barbara Weber, M.D. to become executive chair of the board of directors Malte Peters, M.D., current board member, appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately –



BOSTON, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines today announced the retirement of its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Barbara Weber, effective today January 8, 2026. Dr. Weber, the company's founding CEO, will become Executive Chair for 2026 and then serve as non-executive chair starting in 2027. She is succeeded by Dr. Malte Peters, a distinguished leader with extensive clinical development and leadership experience and who has served on the Tango Board of Directors since 2018, who will drive the next phase of company growth.

In her new capacity as Executive Chair, Dr. Weber will remain closely involved with the senior management team of Tango, supporting the company's strategic priorities and working with Dr. Peters to ensure a seamless transition and continued clinical execution throughout 2026. Alexis Borisy, the current Board Chair, will transition to Lead Independent Director.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to build and lead Tango from its inception,” said Barbara Weber, M.D., Executive Chair of Tango Therapeutics.“I am incredibly proud of what the team has accomplished in the last eight years as we leveraged rigorous science to advance our mission to improve outcomes for people with cancer. With vopimetostat now advancing into its first registrational trial and actively enrolling potentially transformative combination studies, this is the right moment for Malte's leadership expertise and strategic vision to propel Tango into the next phase of growth.”

Dr. Weber added,“Having worked closely with Malte for over 15 years, I have seen firsthand his exceptional leadership in late-stage clinical development and his deep commitment to patients. I have the confidence and trust that bringing his extensive late-stage development and regulatory expertise to our promising clinical-stage pipeline will be an important driver of our success as we move vopimetostat into pivotal studies and ultimately commercialization.”

“Following a thorough formal search process, we are thrilled to appoint Dr. Malte Peters as president and CEO,” said Alexis Borisy, Lead Independent Director of Tango Therapeutics.“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Barbara for her many years of visionary leadership and unwavering dedication. Her accomplishments, especially in advancing vopimetostat to the threshold of pivotal clinical studies, have been truly transformative for the company. We look forward to her continued guidance as Executive Chair and are confident in the future of Tango under Malte's capable leadership.”

“I am honored to join the executive team of Tango at such a pivotal time and would like to congratulate Barbara and the team on the outstanding accomplishments,” said Malte Peters, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tango Therapeutics.“I look forward to continuing to work with Barbara, as she steps into the Executive Chairman role, the Board, and our entire executive team. The progress to date is a testament to Barbara's remarkable leadership and the dedication of the entire team. I value the trust placed in me and look forward to leading Tango as we build on this strong foundation to pursue our shared vision for the future.”

An accomplished industry veteran, Dr. Peters joins the Tango executive team with a proven track record in both early- and late-stage clinical development, having led global teams and brought innovative therapies to patients. In addition to his service on the Tango board, he was Chief Research and Development Officer at MorphoSys AG, following his tenure as Chief Development Officer and board member since March 2017, where he oversaw a large development organization and the global regulatory approval of Monjuvi in combination with lenalidomide in diffuse large B cell lymphoma. Earlier in his career, he was Global Head of Clinical Development for the Biopharmaceuticals Business Unit at Sandoz International. He also held key leadership positions at Novartis as Clinical Head and Site Head for Basel and East Hanover in Oncology Translational Medicine. Dr. Peters earned his medical degree from the Freie Universität Berlin, Germany, with medical training at the Universities of Padova, Italy, and Bochum and Berlin, Germany.

The company also renewed its previous guidance on anticipated clinical milestones in 2026:



Combination trial with vopimetostat + daraxonrasib, and vopimetostat + zoldonrasib (Revolution Medicines), phase 1/2 initial safety and efficacy data 2026

Vopimetostat monotherapy Phase 1/2 clinical data lung cancer update in 2026

Vopimetostat monotherapy 2L pancreatic cancer pivotal study start 2026 TNG456 monotherapy phase 1/2 trial initial safety and efficacy data 2026

Forward-Looking Statements

