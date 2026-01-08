Instinctools Strengthens Its Presence In France With CIR Certification

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 8, 2026 6:39 am - Instinctools has obtained the CIR certification, which allows its France-based clients to claim a tax credit of up to 30% on R&D expenses.

France, 8 January 2026 – *instinctools, a global software product development and consulting company, has officially obtained the CIR (Crédit d'Impôt Recherche) certification in France. This certification allows *instinctools' France-based clients to claim a tax credit of up to 30% on eligible Research & Development (R&D) expenses related to projects delivered by *instinctools.

When working with a CIR-certified technology partner, companies in France can reduce the overall cost of software development and sustain long-term investment in innovation with predictable project economics. This approach also simplifies collaboration with external development teams by mitigating financial, regulatory, and tax-related risks.

Under the CIR framework, Research and Development services delivered by *instinctools qualify for projects aimed at resolving scientific or technological uncertainties. These include the design and development of innovative digital products and platforms, the creation of new architectures and complex algorithms, as well as technical feasibility studies and proof-of-concept (PoC) initiatives.

“Obtaining the CIR certification is an important milestone that confirms our expertise in delivering high-quality R&D service,” said Alexey Spas, CEO and Co-founder of *instinctools.“It allows our French clients to innovate with greater confidence and focus on long-term technological growth. We see this as a strong foundation for deeper partnerships with French companies that view innovation as a competitive advantage.”

With the CIR certification, *instinctools continues to expand its presence in France and support organizations that prioritize innovation, scalability, and sustainable growth.

About *instinctools:

*instinctools is an AI-powered software product development and consulting company with a proven track record of over 25 years. With its global presence that spans from headquarters in Germany and the USA to dynamic development hubs in Poland, India, LATAM, and Kazakhstan, *instinctools has been at the forefront of delivering innovative technological solutions for organizations of all scales worldwide. Powered by more than 400 seasoned in-house professionals, the company provides self-managed, cross-functional dedicated teams that help businesses increase speed to market while reducing costs. The company's decades-long commitment to excellence is confirmed by the ISO certifications.