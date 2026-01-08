After Operation Spiderweb, Russia Is Still Unable To Restore Its Strategic Aviation Source

MENAFN - UkrinForm) An SSU source reported this to Ukrinform, citing information from Western intelligence services.

"Despite all attempts by the Kremlin to conceal the real scale of the losses incurred, Russia has still not been able to overcome the consequences of this attack and restore its strategic aviation capabilities," the source said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Operation Spiderweb, during which the SSU struck 41 aircraft of Russia's strategic aviation, was prepared for more than a year and a half. The operation was personally developed and coordinated by Vasyl Maliuk, while the direct attack was carried out by SSU Alpha unit drone operators.

After Operation Spiderweb, Russia redeployed its strategic aviation to the Far East.

In Russia, construction of protective structures at air bases began after Operation Spiderweb, which Ukrainian special services carried out on June 1.