Kingsmen Hits 270 G/T Ageq Over 1.3 M In 1.5 Km Step-Out On Parallel Structure At Las Coloradas
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Width (m)
|AgEq (g/t)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Pb (%)
|Zn (%)
|LC-25-012
|56.70
|61.50
|4.80
|90
|0.00
|52
|0.91
|1.22
|incl
|56.70
|58.00
|1.30
|270
|0.72
|143
|2.45
|3.42
|incl
|57.20
|58.00
|0.80
|360
|0.22
|220
|3.10
|4.32
|
|138.30
|138.55
|0.25
|209
|0.14
|157
|0.61
|1.91
The silver equivalent calculation formula is AgEq(g/t) = ((Ag grade (g/t) x (Ag price per ounce/31.10348) x Ag recovery) + (Pb grade (%) x (Pb price per tonne/100) x Pb recovery) + (Zn grade (%) x (Zn price per tonne/100) x Zn recovery) + (Au grade (g/t) x (Au price per ounce/31.10348) x Au recovery)) / (Ag price per ounce/31.10348 x Ag recovery). The prices used were US$3675/oz gold, US$2960/t zinc, US$2003/t lead and US$42/oz silver. Recoveries are estimated at 40% for gold, 91% for lead, 85% for zinc and 92% for silver based on published figures by Kootenay Silver Inc. for sulphide mineralization in the Cigarra deposit, Chihuahua, Mexico, a deposit with similar style mineralization ( ).
Rosario Target
Holes LC-25-009 and LC-25-011 were collared 90 m northwest of LC-25-008 to test mineralization in the vicinity of the historic Rosario shaft (Figure 4).
Hole LC-25-009 targeted the mineralised structure intersected in LC-25-008, which returned 200 g/t AgEq & 0.28 g/t Au over 10.5 m, including 931 g/t AgEq & 1.28 g/t Au over 1.60 m. The hole intersected the structure at 118.0 m downhole, including a 0.65 m zone of anomalous gold and silver (118.15-118.8 m) with elevated pathfinder elements (antimony, arsenic, bismuth, lead, zinc; Table 2). This intersection is interpreted as an extension of the LC-25-008 mineralization, located approximately 70 m along strike to the southeast. The structure remains open and undrilled for 200 m south of LC-25-008.
Hole LC-25-011 intersected a broad alteration/structural zone from 90.73-157.8 m. Three zones of anomalous geochemistry were identified, characterised by low silver values, sporadic gold (up to 0.76 g/t over 0.6 m), and strong pathfinder signatures including antimony, arsenic, bismuth, and zinc (Table 2). The Rosario mine structure is interpreted between 131.75-137.65 m. The presence of pathfinder geochemistry, narrow silver-gold intersections, and associated alteration confirms the potential for mineralization in this area.
QAQC
The drill core (HQ size) is currently being geologically logged and sampled. The full drill core is sawn with a diamond blade rock saw. One half of the sawn drill core is bagged and tagged for analysis. The remaining half portion is returned to the drill core tray and stored. Bagged samples are securely stored prior to submission for analysis. Samples are being submitted to ALS Geochemistry-Chihuahua for multielement analysis following four-acid digestion (code ME-MS61), and gold by fire assay-AA (code Au-AA23). Quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) is maintained by the systematic insertion of certified standard reference materials (CSRM), blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. Assay results will be announced following receipt, compilation and confirmation. ALS Geochemistry operates under a Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017.
About Las Coloradas
The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km2) consolidates a historic mining district covering numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously operated by ASARCO. Located in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, approximately 30 km southeast of Hidalgo de Parral.
Recent drilling has confirmed new zones of shallow, high-grade mineralization and highlighted potential for multiple parallel structures across a 4.5 km trend.
Qualified Person
Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a director of Kingsmen and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.
About Kingsmen Resources
Kingsmen Resources (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) is a discovery-driven explorer focused on unlocking the potential of two 100%-owned precious-metal districts Las Coloradas and Almoloya located in the historic Parral region of Chihuahua, Mexico, one of the most productive silver belts in the world. Both projects cover past-producing high-grade silver and gold mines and lie directly on the structural corridors that host many of Mexico's most notable silver-gold deposits. Recent drilling at Las Coloradas has confirmed new zones of shallow, high-grade mineralization and highlighted the potential for multiple parallel structures across a 4.5 km trend. At Almoloya, historic drilling, extensive underground workings, and multiple vein systems point to strong potential for both vein-hosted and carbonate-replacement style mineralization. Kingsmen also owns a 1% NSR royalty on the La Trini claims within GoGold Resources' Los Ricos North project in Jalisco State, Mexico.
Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Table 2:
|HOLE ID
|FROM
|TO
|WIDTH
|Au ppm
|Ag ppm
|As ppm
|Bi ppm
|Cu ppm
|Pb ppm
|Sb ppm
|Zn ppm
|LC-25-009
|114.15
|114.60
|0.45
|0.005
|1.18
|214
|2.74
|33.8
|69.6
|3.42
|115
|LC-25-009
|114.60
|115.20
|0.60
|0.016
|2.20
|1340
|2.90
|21.6
|248
|3.91
|2150
|LC-25-009
|115.20
|115.70
|0.50
|0.041
|2.91
|4570
|5.11
|28.0
|156
|6.05
|4220
|LC-25-009
|115.70
|116.15
|0.45
|0.069
|1.24
|9620
|3.12
|19.5
|42.2
|9.84
|3900
|LC-25-009
|116.15
|116.65
|0.50
|0.014
|0.63
|1125
|3.75
|29.1
|31.3
|4.69
|1200
|LC-25-009
|116.65
|117.30
|0.65
|0.078
|1.20
|5900
|5.02
|33.0
|45.4
|14.50
|3460
|LC-25-009
|117.30
|117.60
|0.30
|0.024
|2.55
|808
|6.03
|57.0
|111
|10.15
|8440
|LC-25-009
|117.60
|118.15
|0.55
|0.192
|3.40
|10000
|5.33
|25.7
|234
|31.70
|4980
|LC-25-009
|118.15
|118.40
|0.25
|0.354
|104.00
|10000
|237.00
|47.0
|5650
|173.00
|58700
|LC-25-009
|118.40
|118.65
|0.25
|0.244
|68.00
|10000
|99.70
|374.0
|4890
|113.50
|2380
|LC-25-009
|118.65
|118.80
|0.15
|0.572
|24.10
|10000
|77.20
|27.1
|1470
|318.00
|287
|LC-25-009
|118.80
|119.25
|0.45
|0.012
|2.06
|455
|2.70
|10.5
|158
|12.80
|328
|LC-25-009
|119.25
|120.10
|0.85
|0.007
|0.95
|480
|1.18
|11.9
|86.6
|14.30
|275
|HOLE ID
|FROM
|TO
|WIDTH
|Au ppm
|Ag ppm
|As ppm
|Bi ppm
|Cu ppm
|Pb ppm
|Sb ppm
|Zn ppm
|LC-25-011
|62.00
|62.55
|0.55
|0.000
|1.44
|38.2
|14.45
|45.3
|156
|22.10
|3150
|LC-25-011
|62.55
|63.60
|1.05
|0.000
|0.30
|87.8
|2.30
|16.2
|32
|13.35
|136
|LC-25-011
|63.60
|64.00
|0.40
|0.000
|0.27
|99.3
|2.07
|13.9
|21.1
|6.84
|152
|LC-25-011
|76.25
|77.20
|0.95
|0.209
|1.19
|3330
|1.74
|16.2
|15.1
|57.60
|71
|LC-25-011
|77.20
|77.50
|0.30
|0.102
|1.52
|2910
|1.88
|12.8
|17.2
|112.50
|126
|LC-25-011
|77.50
|78.00
|0.50
|0.189
|1.50
|3200
|2.58
|30.1
|29.6
|146.50
|1955
|LC-25-011
|78.00
|79.00
|1.00
|0.087
|3.91
|1425
|4.30
|43.5
|51.8
|114.50
|627
|LC-25-011
|79.00
|80.00
|1.00
|0.000
|2.52
|200
|5.99
|35.8
|58.3
|103.50
|2230
|LC-25-011
|80.00
|81.00
|1.00
|0.059
|5.33
|1910
|40.30
|39.1
|122
|136.00
|4630
|LC-25-011
|81.00
|81.80
|0.80
|0.088
|2.86
|3820
|6.45
|31.3
|35.1
|207.00
|931
|LC-25-011
|81.80
|82.80
|1.00
|0.047
|2.24
|2510
|2.97
|31.7
|29.3
|119.00
|2290
|LC-25-011
|82.80
|83.70
|0.90
|0.059
|2.39
|4370
|1.81
|14.6
|10.2
|112.00
|98
|LC-25-011
|83.70
|83.95
|0.25
|0.338
|10.80
|10000
|81.90
|22.7
|120.5
|167.50
|184
|LC-25-011
|83.95
|84.75
|0.80
|0.051
|1.60
|1970
|3.38
|16.6
|25.3
|74.10
|397
|LC-25-011
|86.00
|86.25
|0.25
|0.000
|1.02
|59
|15.25
|36.9
|50.8
|10.70
|3480
|LC-25-011
|118.00
|119.00
|1.00
|0.000
|0.67
|72.9
|2.82
|36.7
|30.1
|1.35
|159
|LC-25-011
|119.00
|120.00
|1.00
|0.000
|0.81
|84.7
|3.20
|36.4
|34.6
|3.28
|204
|LC-25-011
|120.00
|120.60
|0.60
|0.008
|2.60
|659
|7.68
|122.0
|79.4
|8.31
|19850
|LC-25-011
|120.60
|121.55
|0.95
|0.000
|0.53
|113
|2.07
|35.5
|24.7
|2.57
|176
|LC-25-011
|121.55
|122.00
|0.45
|0.000
|0.59
|56.2
|1.91
|29.4
|26.3
|2.61
|552
|LC-25-011
|122.00
|123.00
|1.00
|0.007
|1.01
|663
|3.16
|55.5
|52.3
|2.89
|3260
|LC-25-011
|123.00
|123.50
|0.50
|0.033
|5.34
|7210
|24.00
|76.0
|192
|7.23
|7730
|LC-25-011
|123.50
|124.10
|0.60
|0.018
|5.05
|4070
|44.20
|75.6
|157.5
|5.96
|9080
|LC-25-011
|124.10
|124.80
|0.70
|0.029
|4.58
|9370
|23.00
|81.8
|140.5
|7.56
|13050
|LC-25-011
|124.80
|125.40
|0.60
|0.012
|1.96
|2540
|14.30
|60.9
|67.7
|3.32
|5490
|LC-25-011
|125.40
|126.00
|0.60
|0.758
|19.90
|10000
|310.00
|77.3
|512
|38.00
|23600
|LC-25-011
|126.00
|127.00
|1.00
|0.013
|1.26
|2260
|4.09
|55.9
|51
|2.93
|3270
|LC-25-011
|127.00
|128.00
|1.00
|0.008
|0.97
|1225
|3.24
|37.0
|44.8
|1.81
|1425
|LC-25-011
|128.00
|129.00
|1.00
|0.006
|1.63
|1465
|3.28
|33.3
|77.9
|2.24
|1250
|LC-25-011
|129.00
|130.00
|1.00
|0.000
|0.93
|291
|2.16
|21.5
|66.1
|2.33
|979
|LC-25-011
|130.00
|131.00
|1.00
|0.000
|0.80
|240
|1.77
|32.9
|42.6
|2.59
|2210
|LC-25-011
|131.00
|132.00
|1.00
|0.006
|3.03
|794
|5.51
|68.7
|137
|8.36
|9140
|LC-25-011
|132.00
|132.50
|0.50
|0.069
|5.66
|10000
|4.83
|7.3
|861
|17.00
|9020
|LC-25-011
|132.50
|133.00
|0.50
|0.016
|1.38
|1655
|1.23
|6.5
|173.5
|15.60
|807
|LC-25-011
|133.00
|133.55
|0.55
|0.139
|2.23
|10000
|2.76
|2.8
|50.8
|63.60
|58
|LC-25-011
|133.55
|133.90
|0.35
|0.519
|56.80
|10000
|145.00
|18.3
|3880
|698.00
|8190
|LC-25-011
|133.90
|134.50
|0.60
|0.017
|3.86
|1240
|5.65
|24.7
|231
|36.00
|3380
|LC-25-011
|134.50
|135.00
|0.50
|0.035
|4.49
|7060
|6.28
|20.9
|217
|58.90
|301
|LC-25-011
|135.00
|136.00
|1.00
|0.000
|0.59
|267
|0.98
|19.4
|36.7
|28.00
|159
|HOLE ID
|FROM
|TO
|WIDTH
|Au ppm
|Ag ppm
|As ppm
|Bi ppm
|Cu ppm
|Pb ppm
|Sb ppm
|Zn ppm
|LC-25-012
|29.35
|29.85
|0.50
|0.006
|3.95
|136
|1.14
|32.9
|1060
|49.90
|1360
|LC-25-012
|29.85
|30.05
|0.20
|0.396
|44.80
|10000
|12.10
|72.1
|8130
|252.00
|19050
|LC-25-012
|30.05
|31.00
|0.95
|0.005
|2.44
|239
|0.19
|39.9
|486
|60.30
|1175
|LC-25-012
|31.00
|32.00
|1.00
|0.000
|0.19
|59.2
|0.11
|10.5
|15.1
|9.48
|186
|LC-25-012
|35.00
|35.60
|0.60
|0.005
|0.23
|112
|0.07
|4.4
|36.7
|5.81
|123
|LC-25-012
|50.00
|50.40
|0.40
|0.050
|12.20
|10000
|0.38
|3.5
|2210
|82.90
|882
|LC-25-012
|50.40
|50.80
|0.40
|0.079
|1.88
|10000
|0.34
|1.6
|295
|71.70
|139
|LC-25-012
|56.50
|56.70
|0.20
|0.008
|2.23
|182.5
|0.53
|15.1
|324
|30.40
|409
|LC-25-012
|56.70
|57.20
|0.50
|1.510
|18.95
|10000
|2.26
|21.7
|2430
|457.00
|2730
|LC-25-012
|57.20
|58.00
|0.80
|0.223
|220.00
|10000
|33.50
|104.0
|38400
|313.00
|54000
|LC-25-012
|58.00
|59.00
|1.00
|0.034
|16.10
|3670
|8.97
|7.7
|2340
|19.20
|2630
|LC-25-012
|59.00
|60.00
|1.00
|0.013
|10.75
|709
|1.37
|8.2
|2110
|15.50
|692
|LC-25-012
|60.00
|61.00
|1.00
|0.047
|24.70
|5530
|3.62
|17.2
|4830
|41.10
|3860
|LC-25-012
|61.00
|61.50
|0.50
|0.027
|27.70
|3350
|7.35
|25.1
|5120
|36.40
|14150
|LC-25-012
|69.50
|70.05
|0.55
|0.011
|0.89
|73.3
|0.16
|32.3
|81.9
|51.20
|145
|LC-25-012
|70.05
|70.75
|0.70
|0.008
|0.82
|57.9
|0.13
|33.7
|64.6
|54.20
|127
|LC-25-012
|70.75
|71.15
|0.40
|0.000
|0.80
|20.6
|0.07
|18.9
|99.1
|41.30
|65
|LC-25-012
|71.15
|71.40
|0.25
|0.065
|72.40
|6950
|2.70
|59.9
|15700
|197.50
|11650
|LC-25-012
|76.15
|76.30
|0.15
|0.008
|1.48
|124
|0.26
|91.8
|44.1
|31.40
|204
|LC-25-012
|138.00
|138.30
|0.30
|0.041
|8.26
|6590
|21.90
|20.1
|336
|11.20
|1630
|LC-25-012
|138.30
|138.55
|0.25
|0.140
|157.00
|10000
|380.00
|33.4
|6010
|26.90
|19150
|LC-25-012
|145.50
|146.00
|0.50
|0.005
|0.23
|35.1
|0.64
|19.2
|22.8
|2.29
|92
|LC-25-012
|146.00
|146.30
|0.30
|0.005
|2.29
|322
|3.83
|18.6
|204
|1.56
|277
|LC-25-012
|148.60
|149.30
|0.70
|0.007
|3.79
|117
|2.20
|10.6
|828
|5.27
|97
|LC-25-012
|151.35
|151.80
|0.45
|0.000
|0.28
|34.5
|0.44
|9.1
|39.3
|1.93
|48
True width cannot be determined at this time and reported widths are drilled intervals.
Table 3: Collar Information
|Hole_ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Az
|Dip
|EOH
|LC-25-009
|464669
|2964549
|1660
|220
|-75
|215.65
|LC-25-011
|464669
|2964549
|1660
|250
|-45
|315.8
|LC-25-012
|463522
|2964744
|1640
|45
|-45
|151.8
