The Department Of International Relations And Cooperation (DIRCO) And Rustenburg Local Municipality To Host A Public Participation Event In Rustenburg

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation, in collaboration with the Rustenburg Local Municipality, will host a public participation event on Friday, 9 January 2026, at the Civic Centre in Rustenburg under the theme: Advancing People-Centred Development.

The event will be hosted by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, supported by Deputy Minister Alvin Botes. The event forms part of DIRCO's nation-wide public participation efforts linked to South Africa's G20 Presidency and the historic G20 Leaders' Summit hosted in November 2025.

The event further serves as a follow-up to the G20 Townhall Engagement hosted in Rustenburg on 30 October 2025, themed Inclusive Economic Growth and Just Transition for Sustainable Societal Development.

The engagement seeks to provide stakeholders with an opportunity to engage on key outcomes of the G20 Leaders' Summit and the G20 Social Summit, as well as to explore opportunities in the mining sector and other emerging sectors such as agriculture and tourism.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 9 January 2026

Time: 09:30 for 10:00

Venue: Civic Centre, Rustenburg

