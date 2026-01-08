Clifford Capital Partners Rebrands As Lone Peak Global Investors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Clifford Capital Partners, a boutique institutional investment manager, today announced that it is adopting a new name: Lone Peak Global Investors. The rebrand reflects the firm's growth, its broadened investment capabilities, and its commitment to delivering disciplined, research-driven global equity solutions for clients.

The new name captures the firm's identity and differentiated perspective. Lone Peak conveys independence, clarity, and the confidence to invest with contrarian views when the research compels it. It reflects a commitment to viewing markets from a higher vantage point, focusing on long-term fundamentals, cutting through noise, and maintaining the conviction to stand apart from consensus. The addition of“Global Investors” underscores the firm's ability to evaluate opportunities worldwide and its commitment to assessing each investment with a global perspective.

Lone Peak is also a meaningful landmark and symbol in the firm's home community. The mountain has inspired generations of local residents, serving as a reminder of resilience, ambition, and the rewards of disciplined ascent. This spirit reflects how the firm approaches investing: steady, deliberate, and grounded in a clear sense of purpose to identify market inefficiencies and take advantage of them on behalf of clients.

“This change strengthens how we present ourselves to the market and better aligns our brand with the work we're doing today,” said Roger Hill, President & CEO at Lone Peak Global Investors.“While the name is new, nothing about our investment process, team, ownership structure, or client commitments has changed. We remain the same firm our clients know and trust.”

The rebrand does not alter the firm's legal entity, leadership, or contractual relationships. All existing agreements remain in place, and no client action is required. The firm will begin operating publicly as Lone Peak Global Investors immediately, with updated materials rolling out in the weeks ahead.

Learn more at lonepeakglobal

About Lone Peak Global Investors:

Lone Peak Global Investors is an independent, research-focused investment manager serving a wide array of institutional clients. The firm specializes in high-conviction global equity strategies grounded in long-term fundamental analysis. Lone Peak Global Investors is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.