Carecloud Brings Wellsoft To Urgent Care With Affinity Deal, Targeting A Larger Nationwide Market Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) (“CareCloud” or the“Company”), a leader in healthcare technology and AI-powered solutions, today announced that Affinity Urgent Care (“Affinity”), a multi-site provider of urgent care services across the Houston–Galveston region in Texas, has selected Wellsoft, its award-winning emergency department information system (“EDIS”). This closing brings CareCloud's emergency-grade documentation platform into the urgent care market, one of the fastest-growing access points in U.S. outpatient care, which is comprised of an estimated 11,000 urgent care facilities.

“As we evaluated systems to support our clinics, it was important to choose a platform designed to keep pace with our providers rather than force workflow compromises,” said Chad Bush, CEO of Affinity Urgent Care.“We have experienced firsthand how the wrong EHR can disrupt workflows, create a frustrating experience for patients, and lead to costly inefficiencies and revenue leakage when technology slows care delivery. Wellsoft stood out to us for its clinical depth, usability, and architecture that aligns with our plans for future growth.”

The Wellsoft platform joined the CareCloud product portfolio through its acquisition of Medsphere in August 2025, adding a nationally acclaimed EDIS to complement CareCloud's AI-driven ambulatory, RCM, and analytics offerings. As urgent care centers increasingly mirror the clinical demands of low-acuity emergency departments, Wellsoft will provide Affinity and other urgent care groups with a comprehensive clinical workflow engine designed for rapid patient flow, elevated acuity and streamlined documentation.

“Urgent care organizations are being asked to deliver ER-level medicine with retail-style convenience - and Wellsoft is engineered for exactly that environment,” said Stephen Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of CareCloud.“We believe that this agreement with Affinity is an early marker of a much larger national opportunity. We're taking a solution that has been recognized by KLAS as a category leader in emergency medicine and delivering it to the frontline of outpatient care, where providers are battling volume, staffing complexity, and rising patient expectations.”

Wellsoft is Uniquely Positioned for Urgent Care

Urgent care has become the first point of entry for tens of millions of patients each year, serving episodic, occupational, and semi-acute needs. Demand patterns have accelerated, forcing clinics to operate in a hybrid role: high-volume outpatient medicine with the unpredictable acuity historically associated with emergency departments.

“Urgent care operators don't just need a charting tool, they need an integrated operating system that ties clinical care to throughput, reimbursement, and growth,” said Chris Langehaug, CareCloud's SVP of Sales and Growth.“With Wellsoft, providers get emergency-grade documentation and can also have access to CareCloud's full stack: practice management, billing automation, analytics, and patient engagement built directly into the workflow. When the EHR, PM, and RCM components work in concert, you can turn every encounter into measurable financial and clinical performance enabling urgent care operators to scale locations, providers, and service lines without degrading quality or profitability.”

Wellsoft helps meet the needs of urgent care groups through:



Emergency-grade clinical modeling: Fast triage, high-acuity documentation, and structured decision support derived from decades of real-world ED utilization. Built by clinicians for clinicians, the system handles everything from routine sick visits to complex chest pain protocols and trauma stabilization.

Optimized throughput and staffing efficiency: Tools that reduce bottlenecks at intake, triage, diagnostics, and discharge. Clinicians typically become proficient in just a few shifts, critical for urgent care operations managing PRN staff and high provider turnover.

Integrated diagnostics and ancillary services: Radiology orders, lab workflows, occupational medicine, physicals, and point-of-care testing in a single platform. No switching between systems to order X-rays, labs, and prescriptions without leaving the chart. Award-Winning Software: Wellsoft has been recognized by KLAS as a category leader in emergency medicine, earning Best in KLAS for Emergency Department EHR in multiple years through 2020.



With Wellsoft, urgent care providers gain the same clinical rigor that has powered emergency departments nationwide for decades, which is now coupled with CareCloud's broader revenue cycle automation and AI tools.

Learn How Wellsoft Can Transform Your Urgent Care Operations

Urgent care operators interested in replacing fragmented systems with emergency-grade clinical workflows can request a personalized Wellsoft demonstration. Contact CareCloud's Urgent Care team to schedule a consultation.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at carecloud.

For additional information, please visit our website at. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud's management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit.

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

...

Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

...