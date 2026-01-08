Colabor Group Inc. Files Application For Creditor Protection Under The CCAA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the“Company”), announces that the Company and certain of its subsidiaries, Transport Paul-Émile Dubé Ltée, Le Groupe Resto-Achats Inc. and Norref Fisheries Quebec Inc., will apply today to the Superior Court of Quebec (Commercial Division) (the "Court") for an initial order to seek protection from their creditors under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA"). In its application for an initial order, the Company seeks the approval of a formal sale and investment solicitation process (“SISP”) in order to provide interested parties with the opportunity to submit proposals with a view to determine the best possible transaction for the Company, its concerned subsidiaries and its stakeholders. The initial order application also seeks, among other things, a stay of proceedings against the Company and its concerned subsidiaries, including a stay of creditor claims and exercise of certain contractual rights, and the authorization of an interim debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing to be provided by The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Montreal and The Bank of Nova Scotia in order to fund the SISP in respect of the Company and its concerned subsidiaries' businesses or assets and the Company's operations during the restructuring process. Approval is also being sought for the appointment of Raymond Chabot Inc. as monitor to oversee the CCAA proceedings and report to the Court. While under CCAA protection, management of the Company will remain responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Company under the oversight of the monitor. This announcement follows the press release issued by the Company on December 15, 2025 announcing that the Company had not met, and did not expect to meet, its obligation to provide, to the satisfaction of its lenders, by December 15, 2025, non-binding letters of intent for the refinancing of its credit facilities and raising of at least $15 million in equity under the Company's forbearance agreements with its senior lenders and Investissement Québec. Trading in the common shares of the Company on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has been halted as of today. The TSX has also put the Company under delisting review under its expedited review process. It is anticipated that trading in the Company's listed securities will continue to be halted until completion of the review undertaken by the TSX regarding the suitability of the Company for listing on the TSX. About Colabor Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating activities, Colabor offers specialty food products such as meat, fish and seafood, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities. Further information:

Yanick Blanchard

Interim Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Colabor Group Inc.

Tel.: 450-449-4911 extension 1782

...

Danielle Ste-Marie

Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel.: 450-449-0026 extension 1180



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities law, including statements regarding the CCAA proceedings and sale and investment solicitation process and the related filing of an application to the Court, trading in the Company's common shares and other listed securities, and statements about the Company's belief and expectations and other statements that are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking information, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Refer in particular to section 2.2 "Development Strategies and Outlook" of the Company's MD&A. While Management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Colabor currently expects. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to section 7 "Risks and Uncertainties" of the Company's MD&A. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Colabor and future events and results, may vary significantly from what Management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information contained in this press release, information representing Colabor's expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), which are subject to change after such date. While Management may elect to do so, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.