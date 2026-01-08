403
PKK/YPG terrorist group in Aleppo kills five people
(MENAFN) The number of civilians killed in attacks attributed to the PKK/YPG group operating under the SDF label in Syria’s Aleppo has increased to five, while at least 33 others have sustained injuries, according to official health figures released on Thursday.
For the third consecutive day, residential districts in the city came under shelling, prompting hundreds of residents to flee their homes in search of safety. Reports indicate that populated neighborhoods were directly targeted, with sniper fire injuring civilians in areas such as Sheikh Maqsoud.
In response to the ongoing attacks, Syrian government forces began striking the sources of SDF fire in two affected districts, according to reports.
Earlier, on March 10, 2025, Syrian authorities announced an agreement intended to integrate the SDF into state institutions, reaffirming national unity and rejecting any form of territorial division. Officials now say that, in the months following the announcement, the group has failed to demonstrate compliance with the agreement’s provisions.
The Syrian government has continued to strengthen security measures nationwide since the removal of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024, bringing an end to his 24-year rule.
