UK Confirms Role in US Seizure of Russian Tanker
(MENAFN) The British Defence Ministry has acknowledged that the UK provided “enabling support” to the US military in the capture of the Russian‑flagged oil tanker Marinera.
The vessel was intercepted on Wednesday in international waters northwest of Scotland. The Pentagon asserted that the ship, previously named Bella 1, was involved in alleged “violations of US sanctions.”
According to the Defence Ministry, the UK assisted the US at Washington’s request. “Our UK Armed Forces showed skill and professionalism in support of a successful U.S. interception of the vessel Bella 1 while on its way to Russia. This action formed part of global efforts to crack down on sanctions busting,” the statement read.
British officials described the tanker as having a “nefarious history,” claiming it was part of a “Russian‑Iranian axis of sanctions evasion.” The US, meanwhile, linked the seizure to efforts against the “blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil.”
Moscow confirmed the vessel’s capture. The Russian Transport Ministry noted that the Marinera had been granted a temporary permit to fly the national flag on December 24. It accused Washington of breaching the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which guarantees freedom of navigation in international waters.
