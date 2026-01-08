Forest Act Changes Not For Private Exploitation: Ministry Sources

The amendments made to the Forest (Conservation) Act in 2023 do not open up existing forests for private exploitation, sources at the environment ministry said, clarifying that the changes are aimed solely at encouraging greening of degraded forest land through private investment. This clarification follows Congress's allegation that amendments to the Forest (Conservation) Act have opened the door to the privatisation of forest management.

"The amendments do not dilute the requirement of compensatory afforestation or payment of net present value for diversion of forest land for non-forestry purposes, which continue unchanged," the sources said. "What has been introduced is a provision limited to degraded forest land--open or scrub land with no standing forest--to encourage private investment in afforestation. Since no existing forest is being diverted and private entities are investing their own resources to create green cover, the requirement of compensatory afforestation and NPV does not arise in such cases. Any diversion of forest land will still require prior approval of the central government," the sources added.

Congress Alleges Privatisation via Amendments

In a post on X, Congress general secretary and former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh alleged the move will lead to the leasing of forest land to private entities and have a long-term impact on India's forest management.

"In August 2023, the Modi Government had bulldozed amendments to the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, through Parliament. Apart from renaming this law as the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, these amendments had introduced far-reaching changes in the legal regime for the governance of forests in the country," said Ramesh.

What the Circular States

As per the circular, the 2023 amendments to the Forest (Conservation) Act facilitated natural regeneration, including afforestation and plantation, for purposes mutually agreed upon by the States/Union Territories and government and non-government entities. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)