403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Plans to Launch Space-Based Data Centers in Earth Orbit
(MENAFN) New Delhi authorities are developing plans to establish physical data centers operating in low Earth orbit, The Times of India reported Wednesday, drawing on statements from officials within the country's Department of Space and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
ISRO is currently examining whether the concept proves viable, the report indicated, though emphasizing the initiative remains in early exploratory phases.
Agency director V. Narayanan informed the publication that his organization was assessing space-based data processing "as part of building futuristic technologies."
He added, "At this juncture, only preliminary work has happened."
Current satellite operations primarily involve data collection, the report explained, with imagery, signals, and measurements captured in orbit being transmitted to terrestrial stations where computational processing occurs.
India, however, seeks to transform this methodology and intends to perform onboard processing plus storage of satellite communications data directly in space.
"...On-board processing enables flexibility for communication satellites as the satellites can be reconfigured in orbit," Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh was quoted by media as saying.
This advancement arrives as technology corporations and aerospace entities worldwide investigate positioning data centers beyond Earth's atmosphere to harness unrestricted solar power.
International electricity requirements are projected to nearly double by 2030 driven by explosive data center expansion across the US and Europe, according to projections from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
India targets tripling its yearly spacecraft manufacturing capacity within the coming three years while elevating the nation's space sector global market share from its present 2 percent to 8 percent by 2030.
Last December, India achieved successful deployment of its most massive commercial communications satellite to date.
ISRO's 'Baahubali' rocket carried the BlueBird Block-2 communications satellite—contracted by US-based AST SpaceMobile—into low Earth orbit.
ISRO is currently examining whether the concept proves viable, the report indicated, though emphasizing the initiative remains in early exploratory phases.
Agency director V. Narayanan informed the publication that his organization was assessing space-based data processing "as part of building futuristic technologies."
He added, "At this juncture, only preliminary work has happened."
Current satellite operations primarily involve data collection, the report explained, with imagery, signals, and measurements captured in orbit being transmitted to terrestrial stations where computational processing occurs.
India, however, seeks to transform this methodology and intends to perform onboard processing plus storage of satellite communications data directly in space.
"...On-board processing enables flexibility for communication satellites as the satellites can be reconfigured in orbit," Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh was quoted by media as saying.
This advancement arrives as technology corporations and aerospace entities worldwide investigate positioning data centers beyond Earth's atmosphere to harness unrestricted solar power.
International electricity requirements are projected to nearly double by 2030 driven by explosive data center expansion across the US and Europe, according to projections from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
India targets tripling its yearly spacecraft manufacturing capacity within the coming three years while elevating the nation's space sector global market share from its present 2 percent to 8 percent by 2030.
Last December, India achieved successful deployment of its most massive commercial communications satellite to date.
ISRO's 'Baahubali' rocket carried the BlueBird Block-2 communications satellite—contracted by US-based AST SpaceMobile—into low Earth orbit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment