Trump assumes US would oversee Venezuela’s oil resources for years
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump indicates that Washington’s involvement in Venezuela could extend for years, emphasizing that “we will rebuild it in a very profitable way.”
According to reports, Trump explains that Venezuela’s temporary authorities—whom he characterizes as former allies of detained leader Nicolas Maduro—are “giving us everything that we feel is necessary” to satisfy US requirements.
“We’re going to be using oil, and we’re going to be taking oil. We’re getting oil prices down, and we’re going to be giving money to Venezuela, which they desperately need,” Trump says.
He notes that his administration has already begun generating income for the United States by tapping oil previously restricted under sanctions. Trump references his recent announcement that Washington will secure between 30 and 50 million barrels of Venezuelan heavy crude.
“The oil will take a while,” he adds, reminding, “Don’t forget, they took the oil from us years ago.”
His remarks come after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlines a three phase framework for Venezuela focused on stabilization, recovery, and eventual transition.
Trump does not clarify why he acknowledges Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as Venezuela’s new head of state rather than opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, though he mentions Rubio remains in “constant communication” with her and the administration. He also sidesteps questions about why Edmundo Gonzalez—declared by Washington as the victor of Venezuela’s 2024 elections—was not installed.
