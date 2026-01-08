403
ARM Infotech Launches Advanced Polymarket Clone Script To Power Secure Decentralized Prediction Markets
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ARM InfoTech, a leading blockchain and Web3 development company, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge Polymarket Clone Script, a ready-to-deploy solution designed to help businesses and entrepreneurs create secure, transparent, and scalable decentralized prediction market platforms.
As decentralized finance (DeFi) continues to transform global markets, prediction platforms like Polymarket have become a cornerstone for real-time forecasting across sectors such as politics, sports, finance, and cryptocurrency. Recognizing the rising demand for accessible, high-performance prediction market solutions, ARM InfoTech's Polymarket Clone Script empowers businesses to quickly enter the DeFi ecosystem with minimal technical overhead.
"Our goal is to simplify the launch of decentralized prediction platforms while ensuring security, transparency, and scalability," said Tom, Sales Head at ARM InfoTech. "With our Polymarket Clone Script, businesses can offer users a seamless prediction market experience, powered by blockchain and smart contracts, without compromising performance or trust."
ARM InfoTech's Polymarket Clone Script offers a comprehensive set of features, including decentralized governance for full on-chain transparency, real-time market data and probability updates, multi-cryptocurrency support, oracle-based outcome verification, integrated tokenomics for staking and rewards, non-custodial wallet integration, enterprise-grade security, and an intuitive interface suitable for both novice and professional traders. These capabilities allow businesses to operate decentralized prediction markets efficiently, ensuring transparency, fairness, and high user engagement.
Beyond functionality, the platform opens multiple revenue opportunities. Businesses can generate income through market creation fees, transaction-based trading fees, API access for real-time data, premium subscription models, and strategic advertising or sponsorship placements. This combination of robust features and monetization options enables companies to build sustainable, long-term revenue while providing value to their users.
ARM InfoTech has over a decade of experience in blockchain and Web3 development, serving more than 5,000 clients worldwide. The company provides end-to-end solutions, including smart contract development, wallet integration, UI/UX design, and platform deployment, ensuring secure, scalable, and future-ready prediction market platforms. By partnering with ARM InfoTech, businesses gain a trusted technology partner capable of delivering Polymarket-style platforms that are reliable, compliant, and commercially viable.
About Company
ARM InfoTech is a trusted technology partner offering comprehensive blockchain, Web3, AI, and software solutions. Since 2011, the company has empowered global businesses to innovate and scale across industries with products and services including blockchain development, crypto trading bots, DeFi solutions, NFT and GameFi platforms, and AI-powered software. Trusted by global clients, ARM InfoTech combines expertise, innovation, and end-to-end support to deliver scalable, secure, and future-ready digital platforms.
Company:-ARM InfoTech
User:- Tom Hardy
Email:[email protected]
Mobile:- +918122813665Url:-
