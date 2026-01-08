403
Iran denounces US “interferences” in nation’s internal affairs
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a strong rebuke on Wednesday, denouncing what it described as US “interference in Iran’s internal affairs” amid ongoing protests in multiple cities across the country.
In an official statement, Tehran asserted that the US “harbors hostility toward the Iranian people,” while condemning what it characterized as Washington’s misleading behavior and long-standing policies toward Iran.
The response followed comments made days earlier by US President Donald Trump, who said Washington would “come to the rescue” of demonstrators if Iranian authorities resort to lethal force—remarks that drew sharp criticism from senior Iranian officials.
Citing provisions of Iran’s Constitution, the statement emphasized that peaceful demonstrations are formally recognized under the law and that authorities are working to address legitimate public demands through legal mechanisms.
Iranian officials further argued that the overwhelming majority of the country’s economic hardships stem from US-imposed sanctions. The statement accused Washington of attempting to destabilize Iran by seeking to “incite violence and terrorism … through the dissemination of misinformation by means of economic and psychological warfare.”
The country has experienced widespread protests in recent weeks against the backdrop of worsening economic conditions and the sharp decline of the national currency, with the rial falling past 1,350,000 to the dollar. The unrest has also led to clashes between demonstrators and security forces, resulting in multiple violent incidents.
