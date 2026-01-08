403
Boursa Kuwait Closes Trading Lower As General Index Falls 21.76 Points
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Boursa Kuwait closed trading on Thursday with its general index declining by 21.76 points, or 0.25 percent, to reach 8,838.08 points, with 285.4 million shares traded through 19,763 cash deals, valued at KD 76.8 million (about USD 234.2 million).
The Main Market Index declined by 34.84 points, or 0.43 percent, to reach 8,157.33 points, through trading of 132.6 million shares across 10,925 cash deals, valued at KD 23.7 million (about USD 72.2 million).
The Premier Market Index also fell by 19.66 points, or 0.21 percent, to reach 9,443.72 points, through trading of 152.7 million shares across 8,838 deals, valued at KD 53 million (about USD 161.6 million).
Meanwhile, the Main 50 Index rose by 2.53 points, or 0.03 percent, to reach 8,641.58 points, through trading of 88.5 million shares across 6,002 cash deals, valued at KD 17 million (about USD 51.8 million).
Alfa Energy, Ooredoo, Gulf Bank, and Manazil recorded the highest gains, while Dalqan A, Iktetab, Al-Taqaddum, and Imtiazat posted the biggest declines. (end)
