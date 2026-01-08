403
‘Cheburashka 2’ Becomes Global Box Office Hit
(MENAFN) The Russian family movie Cheburashka 2 has secured third place worldwide in weekly box office revenues, according to Kinobusiness.com.
The comedy, centered on the beloved Soviet era animated character, earned close to $31 million following its January 1 premiere in Russia, setting a new domestic benchmark.
According to Deadline, James Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar: Fire and Ash and the animated sequel Zootopia 2 topped the global charts for the week, grossing $169.6 million and $81.7 million respectively.
Cheburashka—a small creature distinguished by oversized ears and a childlike personality—was created by author Eduard Uspensky. His stories were later adapted into cartoons that became cultural sensations across the Soviet Union.
The character continues to enjoy popularity in Russia and has even served as a mascot for national sports teams.
The first live action Cheburashka film debuted in Russia in 2023, achieving a record $80 million at the box office. Its release came a year after major Hollywood studios severed ties with the country due to the Ukraine conflict.
