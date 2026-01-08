403
India Explores Space-Based Data Centers
(MENAFN) New Delhi is considering the establishment of physical data centers in low Earth orbit, according to a media outlet, which cited officials from the Department of Space and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
ISRO is currently examining the practicality of the concept, though the initiative is still in its early stages. The agency’s director, V. Narayanan, explained to the newspaper that the organization is assessing data processing in orbit “as part of building futuristic technologies.” He emphasized, “At this juncture, only preliminary work has happened.”
Traditionally, satellites function mainly as data collectors, transmitting images, signals, and measurements to ground stations for processing. India, however, aims to alter this model by enabling on-board processing and storage of satellite communication data.
Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the advantages of this shift, noting, “...On-board processing enables flexibility for communication satellites as the satellites can be reconfigured in orbit,” as quoted by the media outlet.
This initiative aligns with broader global efforts, as major technology firms and space agencies are investigating the potential of space-based data centers to harness limitless solar energy.
