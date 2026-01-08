403
Russia Condemns US Seizure of Oil Tanker ‘Marinera’
(MENAFN) The Russian Transport Ministry has confirmed that the oil tanker Marinera was seized by US military forces.
Earlier on Wednesday, the US European Command announced it had taken control of the vessel, formerly known as Bella 1, citing alleged “violation of US sanctions.”
According to the Russian Transport Ministry, the tanker was boarded by American personnel “in the high seas outside the territorial waters of any state,” after which “contact with the vessel was lost.”
The ministry stressed that “on December 24, 2025, the Marinera received a temporary permit to fly the Russian flag, issued in accordance with Russian and international law,” adding that the interception violated the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which guarantees freedom of navigation in international waters.
The Russian Foreign Ministry stated it has been “closely monitoring” developments surrounding the tanker. It noted that Russian citizens are believed to be among the crew and urged Washington to ensure “humane and dignified treatment” of the detained sailors and to “allow them to return home as quickly as possible.”
