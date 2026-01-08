403
Lithuania signals possible troop deployment to Ukraine after peace deal
(MENAFN) Lithuania has indicated it may contribute several hundred troops to Ukraine as part of international security arrangements once a ceasefire or peace agreement is in place, according to comments by the country’s defense leadership.
Speaking on Wednesday, the defense minister said discussions are ongoing regarding Lithuania’s potential role, stressing a clear commitment to future security guarantees. He stated: “I cannot give any specific details, but we are discussing this. We will definitely contribute to the security guarantees,” adding that "In the event of peace, several hundred soldiers could participate."
The minister avoided outlining the exact nature of Lithuania’s possible deployment, pointing to the fast-changing geopolitical environment. Highlighting the uncertainty of current conditions, he said: “Everything is very dynamic. I would not want to emphasize anything that might later seem like a lie.”
He also underlined that Lithuania continues to stand alongside its partners in Europe and the United States in supporting Ukraine and working toward a durable peace.
These remarks followed a recent international meeting of supportive nations that focused on long-term security guarantees and assistance for Ukraine. The gathering brought together leaders and senior officials from dozens of countries, along with representatives from NATO, the European Union, and Ukraine.
As part of the discussions, the United States and its European partners agreed on the creation of a ceasefire monitoring mechanism under US leadership. This initiative is intended to form part of a broader set of security assurances designed to help sustain peace once hostilities come to an end.
