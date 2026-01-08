403
Ukraine says overnight strikes leave thousands without power
(MENAFN) Ukraine reported significant electricity disruptions on Thursday in its southeastern regions following overnight drone attacks that struck key infrastructure, according to official statements.
Energy authorities said the strikes hit power facilities, leaving the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions nearly entirely without electricity. The statement noted that "Critical infrastructure is operating on backup power,” as emergency measures were put in place.
Officials overseeing the energy sector said repair crews began restoration work during the night, but roughly 800,000 consumers in Dnipropetrovsk were still without power by morning.
Electricity supply was later restored in Zaporizhzhia, although several communities in northern and western parts of the country experienced full or partial outages. These disruptions were attributed to weather-related factors rather than attacks.
Regional authorities in Dnipropetrovsk said the strikes damaged infrastructure across multiple districts, including Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, and Pavlohrad. Meanwhile, the governor of Zaporizhzhia described the situation as the first “total blackout for the entire region in recent years.”
In a public statement, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strikes, saying there was "absolutely no military rationale" behind them and renewing appeals for additional air defense capabilities. He added: "Diplomatic discussions cannot be a pretext for slowing down the supply of air defense systems and equipment that helps protect lives. We are working with our partners to ensure an adequate response," according to his remarks.
Ukraine’s air force said its defenses intercepted the majority of the drones launched overnight, claiming that 70 out of 97 were shot down. Russia has not issued a direct response to the reported strikes, though its defense authorities said their own air defense systems intercepted dozens of Ukrainian drones during the same time period, including many over southern regions and nearby seas.
