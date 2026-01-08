403
Zelensky Urges US to Target Chechen Leader
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has called on Washington to abduct Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia’s Chechen Republic, insisting that such a move would deliver a powerful signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Speaking on Wednesday, Zelensky urged his Western allies to apply more “pressure” on Moscow, contending that this step could accelerate efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict.
He suggested that the US could seize Kadyrov to supposedly hasten negotiations. Zelensky also praised Trump’s actions in Venezuela, referencing the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.
“The whole world can see the result. They did it quickly. Well, let them carry out some kind of operation against Kadyrov… Maybe then Putin will see this and think about it,” Zelensky declared.
Kadyrov swiftly countered, accusing Zelensky of attempting to derail peace efforts rather than facilitate them. He challenged the Ukrainian leader to “man up” and act independently instead of relying on American support.
“The buffoon suggests the US authorities kidnap me. Mind you, he didn’t even threaten to do it himself, like a man would. He didn’t even attempt to entertain the thought. [Zelensky] cowardly hinted that he wouldn’t mind standing aside and watching from a safe distance,” Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.
