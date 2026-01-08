403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Rules Out Ground Troop Deployment in Venezuela
(MENAFN) American national security leaders have reportedly dismissed the possibility of sending ground forces to Venezuela after the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. This contradicts earlier warnings from US President Donald Trump about potential military escalation.
The United States provoked global outrage on Saturday when its special operations units stormed Caracas to detain Maduro and his spouse, Cilia Flores. Both were later charged in New York with narcotics trafficking offenses and entered pleas of not guilty.
Officials in Caracas condemned the raid as an “imperialist attack,” while Trump justified the move on national security grounds, citing the 19th century Monroe Doctrine, which positions Latin America as part of Washington’s sphere of influence. He later declared he was prepared to send more forces and “do a second strike” if interim Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez refused to cooperate with the US.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed lawmakers during a confidential Senate briefing on Wednesday that the administration does not intend to deploy ground troops, according to media outlets, which cited attendees of the meeting.
They clarified, however, that American naval assets – including twelve warships and roughly 15,000 service members – will remain stationed near Venezuela for the foreseeable future.
“We don’t anticipate boots on the ground. That is not the administration’s objective, it is not their expectation,” House Speaker Mike Johnson stated, describing Maduro’s abduction as a singular operation.
The United States provoked global outrage on Saturday when its special operations units stormed Caracas to detain Maduro and his spouse, Cilia Flores. Both were later charged in New York with narcotics trafficking offenses and entered pleas of not guilty.
Officials in Caracas condemned the raid as an “imperialist attack,” while Trump justified the move on national security grounds, citing the 19th century Monroe Doctrine, which positions Latin America as part of Washington’s sphere of influence. He later declared he was prepared to send more forces and “do a second strike” if interim Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez refused to cooperate with the US.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed lawmakers during a confidential Senate briefing on Wednesday that the administration does not intend to deploy ground troops, according to media outlets, which cited attendees of the meeting.
They clarified, however, that American naval assets – including twelve warships and roughly 15,000 service members – will remain stationed near Venezuela for the foreseeable future.
“We don’t anticipate boots on the ground. That is not the administration’s objective, it is not their expectation,” House Speaker Mike Johnson stated, describing Maduro’s abduction as a singular operation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment