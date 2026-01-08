Bioenergy Industry Research Report 2025: $550+ Bn Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|362
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$276.14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$550.83 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Components:
- Introduction and Market Characteristics: Overview of market segmentation by type, technology, and application. Key Trends: Identifies major trends and future developments affecting the global market. Growth Analysis and Strategic Framework: Discusses market growth rates, PESTEL analysis, and drivers and restraints shaping historical and forecast periods. Regional and Country Analysis: Compares historic and forecast market values and growth by region and country. Competitive Landscape: Offers details on market share estimates and profiles of leading players. Recent Developments: Covers the latest market trends and pivotal mergers and acquisitions. Market Opportunities and Strategies: Identifies growth prospects across countries and market segments.
Markets Covered:
- By Type: Biomass and Renewable Municipal Waste, Biogas, Liquid Biofuels By Technology: Gasification, Fast Pyrolysis, Fermentation, Other Technologies By Application: Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, Other Applications
Companies Featured
- BP Plc. Cargill Inc. Cosan S.A. (Raizen) Drax Group PLC Valero Energy Corporation Orsted A/S POET LLC Sudzucker AG (CropEnergies AG) Green Plains Inc. MVV Energie AG peiron Bioenergy Rexus Bioenergy Biogass Renewables Pty Ltd V8 Environmental Enviva Biomass Biopower Ltd Hitachi Zosen India Pvt. Ltd Optimal Renewable Gas (ORG) Enerkem Drax Group Ameresco Archer Daniels Midland Company EnviTec Biogas Valero Cargill Genomatica NDDB Mrida Limited Thachang Green Energy Public Company Limited (TGE) Erex Clarke Energy Seko Industries Srl Agraferm Technologies AG LMS Energy Universal Biofuels Private Limited New Energy Development Co., Ltd. Asia Biogas SGP BioEnergy DP CleanTech EcoCeres Renova Inc. JBSL (Japan Biofuels Supply LLP) Biofriends Inc. REnergy Dynamics reNIKOLA Holdings Sdn BHD New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Mingshuo Environment Technology Group Co., Ltd. Hubei Kexin Environmental Energy Co., Ltd. Beijing Shenwu Environment & Energy Technology Taihei Dengyo Kaisha Ltd Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Anaergia CycleO VORN Bioenergy GmbH Acorn Bioenergy VIDA Bioenergy Neste Oyj Veolia Energie CR Fortum Biovela Group Energochemica Dalkia Polska USA BioEnergy EnviTec Biogas AG POET LLC Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Renewable Energy Group (Chevron Renewable Energy Group) Enviva Inc. Gevo Inc. Expander Energy Inc. Highbury Energy Inc. Enerkem Inc. Greenfield Global Inc. Arbios Biotech Raizen Cosan BP Bunge Bioenergia GranBio Renova (Brazil entity if separate if same as Renova Inc., treat as duplicate) Ecopetrol Manuelita Riopaila Castilla Bio D Maple Energy Grupo Palmas Bioenergy Development Company of Iran (BEDCO) Iranian Biofuels Society (IBS) Pouya Shimiye Ghaed Niru Co. BEE'AH HomeBioGas TerraGen Energy Tadweer Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) Masdar Global Biofuels Ltd BP PLC Shell plc Aace Energy Solutions Seplaton Energy Limited BioTherm Energy ECOBIO (Pty) Ltd
