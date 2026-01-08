$5.0+ Bn Price Artificial Intelligence Anomaly Detection Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Price Anomaly Detection Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The price anomaly detection artificial intelligence market is witnessing significant growth, projected to expand from $1.55 billion in 2024 to $1.96 billion in 2025 at a 27% CAGR. This rapid increase is driven by heightened AI and machine learning adoption, demand for real-time data monitoring, cybersecurity enhancements, and investments in big data analytics. Moreover, the market is expected to reach $5.06 billion by 2029, maintaining a 26.7% CAGR, fueled by advancements in IoT device integration, cybersecurity innovations, and scalable AI solutions.

A remarkable rise in digital transactions propels this market forward, with consumers increasingly shifting towards electronic payment methods. Price anomaly detection AI plays a crucial role in ensuring accurate pricing by flagging irregularities in real-time, protecting merchant margins, and maintaining consumer confidence. This technology's impact is illustrated by UK Finance's 2025 report, highlighting substantial growth in mobile payments across various age groups.

Major industry players, including Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services Inc., are focused on enhancing real-time anomaly detection through machine learning innovations. For instance, Wellgistics Health launched HubRx AI in 2025, leveraging machine learning to streamline pharmacy operations and minimize pricing errors. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, such as IFS acquiring Falkonry in August 2023, highlight efforts to bolster AI-powered anomaly detection capabilities in predictive maintenance and process optimization.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific poised for accelerated growth. The price anomaly detection AI market's forecast is impacted by dynamic global trade relations. Updated reports will accommodate revised forecasts and analyses to aid businesses in navigating these rapidly changing conditions. The U.S. tariff escalation in 2025, affecting IT hardware and software sectors, underscores the need for sector resilience through domestic investments and supplier diversification.

As the industry evolves, this market report series offers a comprehensive analysis of global market size, regional shares, and competitive landscapes. It provides critical insights needed to thrive in the price anomaly detection AI industry, detailing market trends, segments, and growth opportunities. The primary focus lies on software, hardware, and services spanning across diverse industries like retail, e-commerce, finance, and healthcare, with deployment in both cloud and on-premises environments.

The insights provided reflect revenues from services like real-time anomaly detection and automated pattern recognition, emphasizing the market's contribution to global economic value in the price anomaly detection AI sector.

Report Scope



Markets Covered: Software, Hardware, Services; Cloud and On-Premises Deployment; Small, Medium, and Large Enterprise Sizes; Applications in Retail, E-commerce, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation, and Logistics, among others.

Subsegments: Machine Learning Algorithms, Data Analytics, Predictive Modeling Tools, and more for Software; Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment for Hardware; Consulting, Implementation, and Managed Services for Services. Regions and Countries: Detailed insights across Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa. Specific focus on Australia, Brazil, China, and other key countries.

Key Attributes:

