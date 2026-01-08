$4.63 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Military Logistics Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F: AI-Powered Platforms And Autonomous Delivery Systems Shaping The Future Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Logistics Artificial intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The military logistics artificial intelligence (AI) market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections for an increase from $2.38 billion in 2024 to $2.73 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This expansion is driven by the digital transformation in defense logistics, a rising demand for predictive maintenance, and significant government initiatives aimed at modernizing defense logistics infrastructure. The surge in global defense budgets and the expansion of autonomous delivery systems further contribute to this growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, the military logistics AI market is set to grow to $4.63 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 14.1%. This expected growth will be fueled by an increased focus on secure data transfer within logistics networks and a rising adoption of cognitive supply chain management platforms. The burgeoning need for real-time supply chain visibility and heightened investment in autonomous logistics vehicles also play vital roles. Key trends during this period include AI-driven predictive maintenance, digital twin-based simulations, edge computing for real-time battlefield logistics, and blockchain-enabled secure logistics tracking.

Rising defense budgets are a key factor in market expansion. As nations bolster financial allocations towards advanced technologies like AI, cybersecurity, and autonomous systems, these investments propel the development and deployment of AI-driven logistics systems. For instance, global defense spending reached USD 2.46 trillion in 2024, showcasing a robust growth rate, as reported by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Leading companies such as Tagup Inc. and Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) are at the forefront, developing AI-powered platforms that enhance operational efficiency and decision-making. Tagup Inc.'s platform, Manifest, launched in May 2024, optimizes inventory management and mobilization planning using machine learning, while SAIC's acquisition of SilverEdge Government Solutions aims to diversify its mission-driven technology offerings.

The military logistics AI market features key players like Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Accenture plc, among others. North America dominated this market in 2024, followed by various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

By Application: Inventory Management, Transportation and Distribution, Fleet Management, Supply Chain Optimization, Maintenance and Repair, Other Applications By End-User: Army, Navy, Air Force, Other End-Users

Subsegments:



Software: Predictive Analytics Systems, Fleet Management Platforms, Inventory Optimization Tools, Data Integration and Analysis Solutions, Simulation and Modeling Software

Hardware: Autonomous Vehicles, Unmanned Aerial Systems, Edge Computing Devices, Sensor and Surveillance Equipment, Communication and Networking Infrastructure Services: System Integration Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Training and Consulting Services, Cloud Deployment and Management Services, Data Security and Compliance Services

Key Attributes:

