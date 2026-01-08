$154 Billion Robo Advisory Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|351
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$10.84 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$154 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|30.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- The Charles Schwab Corporation The Vanguard Group, Inc. Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMR LLC) Empower Personal Wealth (Personal Capital Corporation) Betterment Holdings Inc SoFi Investment Wealthfront Inc. BlackRock Inc. M1 Finance Acorns Grow Incorporated Orowealth Bambu Groww Ant Group Lufax Holding Ltd JD Finance Futu Securities (Hong Kong) Limited HDFC Securities Huatai International Financial Holdings Company Limited Douugh Limited InCred Group Waterfield Advisors Manulife Global Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Syfe Bibit Hana Financial Group InvestSMART Scripbox India Pvt. Ltd DBS Bank India Limited Bluevisor Inc. ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co. Ltd. ORIX Bank Corporation Rakuten Securities Alpaca Japan Uprise Investment Advisory Co., Ltd. December & Company AssetBuilder Ally Financial Axos Financial, Inc. Scalable Capital Limited flatexDEGIRO AG JPMorgan Chase Raisin National Westminster Bank quirin bank AG Lloyds Banking Group Santander BNP Paribas Kingswood Group HSBC Deutsche Bank Sparkassen M&G plc Moneyfarm T. Rowe Price Ginmon Vermogensverwaltung GmbH Invesco Corporate WisdomTree Direxion Revolut Amundi Prive Technologies Fondee Erste Bank Hungary Zrt. Crystal Finance De Vere Group Sberbank Aton LLC BCS Financial Group Aion Financial Portu ING inbestMe eToro BMO Smartfolio Qtrade Guided Portfolios Questwealth Portfolios Nest Wealth Asset Management Inc. Smart Money Capital Management Inc. Plentina Financial Goldman Sachs Alpha Ledger Renda Fixa Start Investimentos Monetus Magnetis Fintual Quiena Wahed Invest StashAway (MENA / UAE) Haseed Invest Derayah Smart FinaMaze Interactive Advisors Cocoa Invest Madkhol DirectFN Abyan Capital DFin Holding Sarwa Capital Xpovi Flend Itransact (PTY) Ltd Inkunzi Wealth Group Sygnia Endowus Comi Block
