Kareena Kapoor Reveals How She Trains Taimur, Jeh To Pose For Pics On Holidays

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Jan 8 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan recently revealed how she trains her kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan to pose for photographs while on their holiday.

The actress reshared a post on her social media that read,“Parents forcing their kids to take holiday pictures like:“Sit your butt down, smile, don't pick your nose - and if you don't behave: no ice cream...and then posting captions like,“The reason I breathe.”

Sharing this post, Kareena wrote,“Me Me Me!!!,” indicating that she too forces her kids to pose for pictures while on their holidays.

The actress along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh are having a gala time at their luxurious vacation. Kareena has been sharing many fun filled photos and videos from her exotic trip.

On the eve of New Year's, the actress had penned how 2025 was a difficult year for her and her family.

Sharing a beautiful picture of herself posing with husband Saif Ali Khan on social media, she wrote,“As we sit down and reflect on the fact that we made it to the last day of the year... we walked this far.”

The actress reflected on the lessons 2025 taught them. She wrote,“2025 has been a difficult year for us, our children and our families... But we went through it, heads held high, laughing and holding on. We cried a lot, we prayed and now we are here... 2025 taught us that human nature is fearless, love will conquer all, and that children are braver than we think. (sic)”

Further expressing gratitude to her fans and loved ones for being with them through thick and thin, Kareena wrote,“We want to thank our fans, our friends, and everyone who stood by us and continues to support us... and above all, the lord almighty.” As the Khan family gears up to enter 2026, Kareena mentioned that they are only filled with gratitude and positivity.

“We are entering 2026 with a renewed fire in our bellies, immense gratitude and positivity, and an undying passion for what we do best... the movies... Like I always say, CHAR DI KALA. Happy New Year, everyone...!”

For the uninitiated, Kareena's husband and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was attacked by a burglar in January 2025 at his own residence, following which he was hospitalised for nearly 10 days. The actor faced multiple stab wounds and a spinal injury.