Syrian Army Prepares Operations
(MENAFN) For the third consecutive day, residential areas in Aleppo, northern Syria, came under fire from the PKK/YPG group operating under the name of the SDF. The Syrian army announced plans to launch military operations against SDF positions in the city.
According to a broadcaster, SDF forces targeted the Lairamoun district and the Shihan traffic circle with machine-gun fire early Thursday. The attacks added to a series of assaults since Tuesday that have left at least six people dead and 39 injured.
Civil defense and internal security units continued evacuations from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods via Al-Zohour Street due to what authorities described as SDF “violations.” Syrian figures indicate that more than 3,000 civilians have been displaced as a result of the shelling.
The Syrian army confirmed it will begin operations against SDF positions in Ashrafieh, Sheikh Maqsoud, and Bani Zeid neighborhoods at 13:30 local time (10:30 GMT).
According to a news agency, a curfew was imposed in the three districts starting at 13:30 local time as a precautionary measure ahead of the planned operations, with residents instructed to remain indoors until further notice.
