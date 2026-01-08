Iranian President Urges Maintaining Steady Supply Of Essential Goods For Nation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran should not experience a shortage of goods, said President Masoud Pezeshkian at a meeting with a working group on the implementation of the government's program on food security and improving living conditions for the population at the Central Bank, Trend reports.

He emphasized that the prices set for products must be closely monitored and rigorously enforced, with any violations subject to severe penalties.

Pezeshkian further asserted that individuals engaged in hoarding goods and selling them at inflated prices should face strict punishment. He outlined that any sales center found violating the approved pricing should be immediately removed from the sales network, and appropriate legal actions must be pursued.

On January 4, the Iranian government launched a comprehensive support program aimed at ensuring food security, improving living conditions, and stabilizing the economy amidst ongoing economic challenges.

Meanwhile, the Iranian currency has continued to experience significant depreciation. Despite the allocation of foreign currency at preferential rates for the import of essential goods, prices for these products continue to rise.

Due to the recent sharp loss of value of the Iranian currency against foreign currencies, traders in Iran have been holding protests since December 29. The protesters are demanding serious steps to stabilize the value of the currency and the economic situation.