$17.89 Bn Biological Crop Protection Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|702
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.82 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$17.89 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Markets Covered:
- Product Type: Microbial Pesticides, Plant-Incorporated Protectants, Biochemical Pesticides Crop Type: Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Other Crop Types Formulation: Liquid, Dry Application: Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Post-Harvest
Companies Featured
- Corteva Agriscience Syngenta AG Koppert Biological Systems Ltd. Novonesis Bayer AG BASF SE Nufarm Limited UPL Limited ADAMA Ltd. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. UPL Corp Australia FMC India Private Limited Absolute Syngenta Group China Kimitec Group Hyponex Nihon Nohyaku Co. Ltd. Arysta LifeScience Mitsui Chemicals Crop & Life Solutions Inc. OAT Agrio Co. Ltd. CJ CheilJedang Kyung Nong Corporation LG Chem Elicit Plant M2i Group Rovensa Next Bionema Group Limited Bioline Agrosciences AlphaBio Control Syngenta Certis Belchim Koppert Biological Systems Andermatt Biocontrol BIOCONT Group Invaio Sciences Kimitec FMC Corporation Syngenta Global AG Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) BioWorks Certis Biologicals Valent BioSciences ProFarm (formerly Monsanto BioAg) Andermatt USA Andermatt Group AG Lallemand Plant Care MustGrow BioSciences BioVENKO AMVAC Biotor Labs Syngenta Biologicals Biobest Group EcoMambo Biotrop Participacoes S.A. Rizobacter Argentina S.A. Microgeo Nativa Bioinsumos S.A. Summabio BioBee Sde Eliyahu Ltd. Fungit Biosolutions BioArmix Rovensa Next MENA Bioglobal A.S. Capsber Agriscience Koppert B.V. River Bioscience Ltd. Real IPM (Pty) Ltd. Bioline AgroSciences Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Biological Crop Protection Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment