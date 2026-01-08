Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan's Chief Foreign Policy attends meeting on Ukraine

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s top advisor on foreign policy and security, Akif Cagatay Kilic, participated on Wednesday in a gathering of national security advisers representing the “Coalition of the Willing” focused on Ukraine.

The session brought together advisers from coalition member states alongside representatives from the office of NATO’s secretary general. Discussions centered on recent developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and explored strategies to achieve a durable and comprehensive peace.

During the meeting, Kilic emphasized Türkiye’s goal for the war to conclude promptly through “a just, lasting, and inclusive peace agreement.” He underlined that Ankara would persist in pursuing both diplomatic initiatives and humanitarian responsibilities with resolve.

After the coalition discussions, Kilic held separate meetings with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and other officials, further advancing bilateral and multilateral dialogue on the conflict.

