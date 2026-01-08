403
China Sets AI Strategy to Secure Global Leadership
(MENAFN) China has unveiled a comprehensive plan to achieve a reliable and secure supply of critical artificial intelligence (AI) technologies by 2027, while preserving its industrial scale and global leadership status, according to a government report.
Eight government agencies jointly released the strategy, which emphasizes fully advancing modern industrialization, fostering new high-quality productive capacities, and embedding AI deeply into the manufacturing sector, a news agency reported.
The blueprint includes several major targets: establishing 100 advanced industrial datasets, promoting 500 representative application scenarios, applying three to five general-purpose large AI models in manufacturing, and creating specialized, industry-specific large models with full coverage by 2027.
Beyond technical goals, the plan envisions nurturing two or three globally influential ecosystem-leading enterprises, supporting a network of specialized small and medium-sized firms, and building a cadre of service providers with expertise in both AI technology and industrial knowledge.
China also aims to strengthen security governance capabilities, develop a world-class open-source ecosystem, and contribute Chinese-driven solutions to global AI progress.
Key measures outlined in the document include promoting coordinated development of AI chip hardware and software, advancing model training and inference techniques, cultivating industry-tailored large models, and embedding these technologies into essential production processes.
