Choice Wealth Bags IPPB Mandate To Roll Out Digital Investment Platform For India Post Customers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Choice Wealth Private Limited on Thursday announced that it has secured a major mandate from India Post Payments Bank to roll out a digital investment platform for the bank's customers -- marking a significant step towards expanding investment access across the country.

The contract was awarded to Choice Wealth, a subsidiary of Choice Equity Broking Private Limited and a step-down subsidiary of Choice International Limited, after a detailed technical and commercial evaluation process.

The selection highlights India Post Payments Bank's confidence in Choice Wealth's technology, execution capabilities and experience in wealth management.

India Post Payments Bank operates one of the largest and most widespread financial distribution networks in India, using the vast India Post ecosystem to deliver banking services across urban, semi-urban and rural areas.

With its strong last-mile presence, IPPB plays a key role in promoting financial inclusion, especially in regions that are not well served by traditional banks.

Under the agreement, Choice Wealth will deploy a one-stop digital investment platform for IPPB's existing and future customers.

The platform will offer services such as online mutual fund aggregation, robo-advisory solutions and other digital investment products.

Customers will be able to access these services through mobile apps, web-based platforms and IPPB's mATM-compatible devices, making investing simpler and more accessible.

The partnership combines IPPB's vast physical and human network with Choice Wealth's digital investment expertise.

This is expected to help bring mutual funds and other investment products to a wider audience, including first-time investors and underserved communities across the country.

Commenting on the development, Arun Poddar, Group CEO of Choice International Limited, said the collaboration is a landmark moment for the company.

He highlighted that IPPB has a presence across 36 states and Union Territories, over 650 districts and more than 1.6 lakh banking access points, serving over 11 crore customers.

