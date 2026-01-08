403
Police Officer Fatally Stabbed as Tehran Protests Turn Violent
(MENAFN) A member of Iran's police force has died following violent confrontations tied to ongoing demonstrations near Tehran, according to domestic media outlets reporting Thursday.
Lt. Col. Shahin Dehghan succumbed to fatal stab wounds sustained during turbulent scenes in Malard, a municipality situated to the capital's west, local sources confirmed.
Investigative efforts remain underway as security officials work to track down and apprehend suspects connected to the deadly encounter, authorities stated.
The nation has experienced persistent civil unrest since late December, when dissent first erupted at Tehran's Grand Bazaar—the commercial nucleus of the metropolis—on Dec. 28. Citizens took to the streets responding to the Iranian rial's dramatic collapse and mounting economic hardship. The movement quickly expanded beyond the capital, engulfing multiple municipalities nationwide.
Official casualty statistics have not been disclosed by Iranian governmental bodies. Yet the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) released findings Wednesday documenting the upheaval's 11th consecutive day, calculating fatalities at a minimum of 38 individuals, with four belonging to security personnel. HRANA further documented numerous wounded parties alongside 2,217 detained individuals.
Separately, Iranian media reported escalating law enforcement injuries, with 568 police personnel harmed throughout the demonstrations. An additional 66 members of the paramilitary Basij forces sustained wounds, the outlet added.
Economic collapse has fueled weeks of sustained protest activity, with Iran's currency experiencing catastrophic devaluation—the rial recently plummeting beyond 1,350,000 per US dollar.
