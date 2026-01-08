Servicetitan Introduces AP Automation And Expands Fintech Suite To Modernize Contractor Financial Workflows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Automated Accounts Payable to Faster Payments in the Field, ServiceTitan Simplifies Contractor Financial Operations

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced the introduction of its Accounts Payable (AP) Automation and a significant expansion of its fintech suite, including Tap to Pay for seamless Mobile payments and Integrated Financing. Built directly into the ServiceTitan platform, these capabilities automate back-office workflows, speed up field payments, and simplify financing within a single, unified system.

“Contractors shouldn't have to rely on disconnected tools to manage critical financial workflows,” said Rahul Hampole, Vice President, Product and General Manager of Fintech at ServiceTitan.“The natively integrated, AI powered ST Accounts Payable solution transforms AP workflow and delivers true end-to-end visibility across business operations. When combined with our integrated Payments and Financing products, our customers can eliminate friction in the field and gain more financial control in the office.”

By consolidating accounts payable, payments, and consumer financing into a single platform contractors already trust, ServiceTitan can remove friction across the entire financial lifecycle. Back-office teams can automate time-consuming AP workflows, technicians can accept payments faster in the field, and sales teams can offer flexible financing options-delivering faster payments, improved visibility, and scalable growth.

Built specifically for contractor purchasing workflows, AP Automation leverages AI to connect bills directly to jobs, vendors, and purchase orders inside the ServiceTitan platform, giving teams clearer visibility into cash flow and financial operations. Bills are captured through an automated inbox and matched to receipts and purchase orders, while three-way matching helps reconcile discrepancies.

“As a Controller, ServiceTitan's Payables Inbox and three-way matching have been a game changer for strengthening AP processes, inventory, and job cost controls. Once a vendor invoice is scanned, it automatically attaches to the bill, saving significant time and reducing manual handling,” said Rose Picard, Controller at Besser Garage Doors.“The OCR functionality minimizes data entry and errors, while three-way matching helps us catch receiving, pricing, and inventory discrepancies early. That accuracy flows directly into more reliable job costing, giving operations teams clearer visibility into true job margins. With more accurate margins, we're able to identify issues faster, make pricing or operational adjustments sooner, and ultimately protect and improve profitability.”

Tap to Pay on Mobile enables technicians to accept contactless payments in seconds using compatible mobile devices-supporting physical credit and debit cards, as well as digital wallets like Apple Pay-without the need for additional hardware. This reflects growing consumer demand for faster, more convenient, and secure payment experiences, while helping contractors reduce delays between job completion and payment. ServiceTitan Payments customers get paid 40% faster on average than non-ServiceTitan Payments customers, based on average time from invoice date to payment date.

“Before Tap to Pay on Mobile, most of our payments were manually keyed in as card-not-present transactions, which meant higher processing costs and unnecessary friction for our technicians,” said Joe Hoffmann, Managing Owner at Hoffmann Brothers.“By moving to Tap to Pay on Mobile, we're shifting more transactions to card-present payments, simplifying the process for our field teams, and projecting meaningful annual savings. It's been a win for our business, our technicians, and our customers.”

Integrated Financing in ServiceTitan's Field Management App leverages AI to enable ServiceTitan customers to manage the full financing process, from prequalification through funding, directly within the platform contractors already use to run their business. Designed specifically for in-field contractor workflows, our new unified application waterfall connects first-look, second-look, and no-credit options from financing partners, making it easier for trades businesses to offer flexible payment options and close jobs more efficiently. This new unified application waterfall has an approval rate as high as 94%.

As consumer expectations continue to evolve and contractors seek more efficient ways to manage increasingly complex financial operations, ServiceTitan's expanded fintech suite reinforces its position as an all-in-one platform purpose-built for the trades.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company's cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

