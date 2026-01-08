Cloud Sustainability Market Set To Hit USD 147.07 Billion By 2032, Driven By ESG Compliance And Net-Zero Commitments SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The cloud sustainability market is expanding as enterprises adopt carbon management and energy-efficient cloud solutions, with the U.S. segment growing from USD 10.04 billion in 2025 to USD 35.73 billion by 2033 amid stronger ESG regulations and net-zero goals.

Austin, Jan. 08, 2026

The market for cloud sustainability is expanding rapidly due to businesses' increased emphasis on cutting carbon emissions and increasing energy efficiency. Adoption is being accelerated by corporate net-zero goals, regulatory pressure, and growing ESG compliance requirements.









The U.S. Cloud Sustainability Market size was USD 10.04 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 35.73 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.19% over 2025–2033.

The U.S. market growth is driven by the increasing regulatory pressure and corporate net-zero commitments have caused more than 60% of U.S. enterprises to integrate sustainability tools into cloud operations.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Solution Type

The Energy-efficient Infrastructure segment dominated the Cloud Sustainability Market with the largest revenue share of 25% in 2025E due to rising enterprise focus on reducing data-center power consumption and operational emissions. The Carbon Management Solutions segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 23.71% during the forecast period due to the enterprise demand for real-time emissions tracking and ESG reporting.

By Service Model

The Software as a Service (SaaS) segment dominated the Cloud Sustainability Market with a revenue share of 45% in 2025E owing to the ease of deployment, scalability, and lower upfront costs. The Platform as a Service (PaaS) segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 23.24% during the forecast period, fueled by enterprises seeking customizable sustainability frameworks.

By Deployment Mode

The Public Cloud segment dominated with a revenue share of 47% in 2025E driven by scalability, cost efficiency, and access to renewable-powered infrastructure. The Hybrid Cloud segment is growing at the fastest CAGR of 21.98% during the forecast period driven by organizations balancing data sovereignty and sustainability goals.

By End-User

The IT & Telecom segment dominated the Cloud Sustainability Market with a revenue share of 27% in 2025E driven by high data consumption and infrastructure intensity. The Energy & Utilities segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 23.52% during the forecast period fueled by decarbonization initiatives and smart grid integration.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America commands an estimated 40% share of the Cloud Sustainability Market, driven by advanced cloud infrastructure, stringent ESG regulations, and strong enterprise sustainability commitments. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 21.49% in 2025, driven by rapid cloud adoption, expanding data center infrastructure, and increasing government mandates for carbon reduction.

Growing Demand for ESG Compliance and Carbon Transparency Across Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure to Drive Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors propelling the cloud sustainability market is the increasing need for ESG compliance. The expanding use of cloud-based sustainability monitoring services is impacted by this factor and growing regulatory requirements and investor scrutiny. To fulfill reporting obligations, businesses are depending more and more on energy optimization, sustainability analytics, and real-time carbon accounting. Workload efficiency, emissions, and the use of renewable energy may all be seen with cloud sustainability solutions. Demand for automated and scalable sustainability technologies is increasing as businesses seek to match IT operations with corporate climate objectives, which is driving market expansion overall.

Key Players:



Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Corporation (Azure)

Google LLC (Google Cloud)

IBM Corporation (IBM Cloud)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle Cloud)

SAP SE

Salesforce, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Nutanix

Accenture plc

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Atos SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Capgemini SE

Infosys Limited

Wolters Kluwer (Enablon) Sustainalytics (Morningstar, Inc.)

Recent Developments:

In April 2025, AWS expanded its renewable energy portfolio by adding new solar and wind projects to support carbon-neutral cloud operations.

In February 2025, Microsoft enhanced Azure's sustainability dashboard with advanced Scope 3 emissions tracking capabilities.

