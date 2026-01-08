Toobit Launches USDC Trial Funds For Risk-Free Futures Trading

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its USDC Trial Funds.

This new initiative lowers the barrier to entry for futures trading, allowing traders to experience USDC-margined perpetual contracts without risking personal capital.

Delivered as promotional vouchers, these funds serve as direct trading margin for a variety of popular pairs, including BTC/USDC, ETH/USDC, and SOL/USDC. While the initial trial amount is non-withdrawable, any profits generated from successful trades are fully eligible for withdrawal, conversion, or transfer once specific requirements are met.

Key features



Risk-free exploration: Open positions in live market conditions using exchange-provided capital.

Comprehensive utility: Vouchers can be used to offset trading losses or cover transaction and funding fees.

Broad market access: Supports a wide range of major assets, including SUI, LINK, ADA, and DOGE against USDC. Profit retention: Traders retain 100% of the gains earned from their trial-funded trades.

"We're committed to providing a transparent and user-friendly environment for traders of all levels," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "The introduction of the USDC Trial Funds is a step in helping our community familiarize themselves with the USDC-margined ecosystem, allowing them to test strategies and earn real rewards with zero initial investment."

The USDC Trial Funds are now available on the Toobit web, and will be fully supported on the Toobit app following the scheduled update on January 7, 2026. Traders can claim their Trial Funds through the Rewards Hub under the Vouchers section.

The launch of the USDC Trial Funds is a response to the shifting landscape of digital finance. Market activity is moving away from volatile native-token margins toward USDC-settled contracts, which are expected to dominate over 25% of all derivatives volume this year.

This trend is fueled by the full implementation of the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, under which USDC has emerged as the premier compliant, dollar-pegged stablecoin.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds-an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what's next.

