Trump Pulls US Out Of 60+ Global Bodies, UN Hit

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)President Donald Trump has withdrawn the US from over 60 international organisations, including UN bodies and the India-France-led International Solar Alliance, calling the institutions“redundant” and“contrary” to America's interests.

Trump signed the memorandum on Wednesday titled 'Withdrawing the United States from International Organisations, Conventions, and Treaties that Are Contrary to the Interests of the United States'.

After signing, Trump said he has determined that it is“contrary” to the interests of the United States to remain a member of, participate in, or otherwise provide support to the 66 UN and non-United Nations organisations.

This includes 31 United Nations entities, as well as 35 non-UN organisations“that operate contrary to US national interests, security, economic prosperity, or sovereignty,” according to a White House fact sheet issued Wednesday.

Trump directed all executive departments and agencies to take immediate steps to put into effect the withdrawal of the United States from the organisations“as soon as possible”.

He added that for United Nations entities, withdrawal means ceasing participation in or funding to those entities to the extent permitted by law.

The list of organisations includes the International Solar Alliance, a collaborative initiative between India and France on climate change. Currently, over 100 countries are signatories to the ISA, with more than 90 countries having ratified to become full members.

A UN spokesperson said they have seen the full list of organisations from which the Trump administration is withdrawing the US and will provide a comment on Thursday. The US Ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, said on X the US will no longer fund or participate in international organisations that do not serve, or in many cases work counter to, American interests.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Trump Administration has found the 66 institutions to be“redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own, or a threat to our nation's sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity.”

“President Trump is clear: it is no longer acceptable to be sending these institutions the blood, sweat, and treasure of the American people, with little to nothing to show for it. The days of billions of dollars in taxpayer money flowing to foreign interests at the expense of our people are over,” Rubio said.