B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2PRIME Group, a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with TradingView, one of the world's leading charting and social trading platforms. As part of this collaboration, B2PRIME has been recognised as a Platinum Partner of TradingView and has completed the official integration of its core trading platform, B2TRADER, with TradingView.



Through this collaboration, B2PRIME continues to expand its trading ecosystem, bringing together TradingView's internationally recognised charting tools with B2TRADER's robust execution infrastructure and deep liquidity access.



A powerful combination of charting



TradingView serves over 100 million users worldwide, offering a cloud-based platform accessible across browsers and mobile devices. Renowned as an industry standard for charting and technical analysis, TradingView provides traders with sophisticated charting tools, programmable indicators via Pine Script, and a vibrant global trading community.



Thanks to this integration, B2PRIME clients can now:



Place trades directly from TradingView charts

Switch seamlessly between B2TRADER accounts via the Trading Panel Leverage advanced technical analysis alongside institutional-grade execution



Advanced TradingView features available to B2PRIME clients

TradingView allows traders to open up to eight charts simultaneously, supporting multiple timeframes and assets. With over 20 chart types, 110+ drawing tools, hotkeys for faster workflows, and cloud-saved settings, B2PRIME's clients will benefit from a consistent experience across desktop and mobile devices.



The platform also offers more than 400 built-in technical indicators, including MACD, RSI, Bollinger Bands, and Moving Averages, as well as over 100,000 custom indicators created by the TradingView community using Pine Script. Its social trading environment provides access to public strategies, expert analysis, real-time discussions, economic calendars, earnings schedules, and advanced screeners based on technical and fundamental data.



Why this collaboration matters



With this integration, trading on B2PRIME expands the ecosystem's capabilities and helps to deliver significant benefits to users. TradingView has become a de facto standard for market analysis, and by enabling direct trade execution from its interface, B2PRIME aims to remove friction between analysis and action - a key requirement for professional and institutional traders.

“Adding TradingView to our ecosystem is a natural step forward for B2PRIME. It's one of the most trusted platforms for market analysis, and when combined with our execution capabilities, it can give traders a simpler, more efficient way to access liquidity and trade with confidence,” said Alex Tsepaev, Chief Strategy Officer of B2PRIME Group.



